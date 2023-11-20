Ingalls & 2AF Unite for Advanced ATO Solutions
Ingalls Information Security, a cybersecurity risk management company based in Louisiana, is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking relationship with 2nd Air Force (2AF) / A6 Directorate via a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to address their critical challenges in Authorization to Operate (ATO). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the security posture of the 2AF mission-critical systems and operations.

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, securing sensitive information and ensuring the uninterrupted operation of critical IT infrastructure is of paramount importance. Recognizing these challenges, Ingalls Information Security has stepped forward to provide innovative cybersecurity technology and resources tailored to meet the unique needs of 2AF/A6.
Through this contractual relationship, Ingalls Information Security will leverage its cutting-edge cybersecurity solution, Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR)/RMF Pro, to assist 2AF in the identification of various IT types and streamlining the ATO process. This collaboration aims to streamline the system identification and classification process as systems enter the RMF process to achieve an ATO.
CSAR/RMF Pro is a software automation tool that streamlines and simplifies the path to Authorization to Operate (ATO) approval. CSAR/ RMF Pro is the first prototype and Minimum Viable Product (MVP) available for use and it supports the Prepare and Categorize Steps of the Risk Management Framework (RMF). Lowering the barrier to Assessment & Authorization (A&A) entry, CSAR/RMF Pro accelerates the RMF Prepare Step, automating AF mandatory ATO forms, and enabling users to keep pace with RMF requirements.
Ingalls understands the unique challenges surrounding the DoD ATO process, which is why CSAR/RMF Pro was developed with the long-term mission to help program managers or other stakeholders start the A&A process and get on the right track. Through its SBIR Phase III contract with 2AF/A6 Directorate, Ingalls is taking a proactive stance in helping to accelerate the ATO process and get vital applications/systems into the hands of the warfighter.
"We are excited about this partnership with 2AF/A6 Directorate, which underscores our commitment to enhancing cybersecurity for organizations operating in the most demanding environments," said Jason Ingalls, Founder and CEO of Ingalls Information Security." Our cybersecurity solutions have a proven track record of providing unmatched protection, and we are honored to extend our expertise to support the AETC/2AF's mission."
This contract exemplifies Ingalls Information Security’s dedication to delivering innovative, tailored solutions that address the evolving challenges of the DoD. By joining forces with 2AF/A6 Directorate, Ingalls aims to set a new standard for cybersecurity excellence within the military and defense sectors.
Ingalls won a USAF Simulators Innovation Pitch Day Competition in December 2020 to build a prototype tool for accelerating applications through the A&A process to achieve an ATO. After performing usability tests with the various training prototype applications, it was soon realized that CSAR had a broader, enterprise-wide use, not just for training applications, but for any application going through the A&A process.
Ingalls took the most frustrating and difficult part of the RMF process and automated it. In CSAR/RMF Pro, AF mandatory forms such as the ITCSC, PIA, and PCIL are mapped so that you answer once, and it maps to many. The repeatable and sustainable A&A services in CSAR/RMF Pro are much more scalable and responsive than traditional methods.
The key benefits of CSAR/RMF Pro include:
● Mapping of AF Mandatory Forms
● RMF Advisory Services
● Cyber Plan Templates
● Exclusive access to RMF and ATO Knowledge Base
To learn more about CSAR/RMF Pro visit the following URL: https://iinfosec.com/cybersecurity-assurance-readiness-csar/
ABOUT INGALLS INFORMATION SECURITY
Since 2010, Ingalls Information Security has provided technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Ingalls’ diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls’ expertise focuses on four business lines of service: Managed Extended Detection and Response, Incident Response, Professional Services, and Government Programs. In 2021, Ingalls formally launched the Government Programs Department to specialize in DoD cybersecurity solutions, including CMMC preparation and assessment, DFARS Compliance expertise, and ATO/RMF support. The company’s core focus is to establish Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence and bring 5,000 industry jobs into the state.
Ingalls Information Security and C3 Integrated Solutions have merged. For more information, visit https://c3isit.com/ingalls.
ABOUT C3 INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS
C3 Integrated Solutions accelerates CMMC cybersecurity compliance by designing, implementing, and managing IT & cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. C3 offers a wide-range of compliance-centric managed IT services—from targeted services customized to fit within a client’s existing environment to the Steel Root Platform, a packaged and fully managed CMMC Platform purpose-built to meet compliance requirements.
A leading provider of Microsoft 365 GCC High and Azure Government, C3 is a leading AOS-G Partner, a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) and one of the few companies to successfully support the DIBCAC assessment of a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). To learn more about C3, visit https://c3isit.com
