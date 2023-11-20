Renowned Somali Singer Aar Maanta Celebrates World Children's Day with Inspiring Music Video
Aar Maanta recently marked World Children's Day with the release of a captivating animation music video for his song 'Ubadkaa Mudnaanta Leh.'MOGADISHU, SOMALIA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aar Maanta, a distinguished figure in Somali music known for his exceptional contributions, has once again demonstrated his commitment to creativity and activism. Notably recognized for his outstanding work with children in Minnesota and beyond, Aar Maanta recently marked World Children's Day with the release of a captivating animation music video for his song 'Ubadkaa Mudnaanta Leh' (Children Have Priority In Somali).
The visually engaging animation video showcases jubilant children collaborating with Aar Maanta as a musical ensemble in a playground, as well as cherishing family moments. The children are seen joyfully expressing the heartfelt lyrics of this family-oriented song, which beautifully encapsulates the blessings associated with children in both Islamic and Somali cultures.
The featured track, 'Ubadkaa Mudnaanta Leh,' is part of Aar Maanta's bilingual Somali and English children's album, bearing the same title. This recently unveiled animation video, the fourth in a series, places children at the forefront, emphasizing their significance in Aar Maanta's artistic expression.
Aar Maanta's 'Ubadkaa Mudnaanta Leh' is a standout composition from his bilingual album, resonating with its irresistibly catchy melody and poignant lyrics, such as:
"The children are the priority
They are the scenario of beauty
The leaf buds to be
And new opening flowers
They are the feeling of affection
And the fruits of love"
This latest release reaffirms Aar Maanta's dedication to using his art as a vehicle for positive social impact, particularly in celebrating the importance of children within the cultural and familial tapestry of Somalia.
