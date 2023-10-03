Submit Release
SOMALI SINGER AAR MAANTA TO RELEASE EDUCATIONAL ANIMATION VIDEO 'TA TE TI TO TU' ON INTERNATIONAL TEACHERS DAY

Aar Maanta & Friends (Ft. Deeqa Ahmed) - Ta Te Ti To Tu

Minneapolis, USA - October 5, 2023 – SOMALI SINGER AAR MAANTA TO RELEASE EDUCATIONAL ANIMATION VIDEO 'TA TE TI TO TU' ON INTERNATIONAL TEACHERS DAY

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA , USA , October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolis, USA - October 5, 2023 – Somali singer Aar Maanta, renowned for his contributions to music and education, is set to mark International Teachers Day with the release of the official video for 'Ta Te Ti To Tu,' the next single from the bilingual English and Somali children's album 'Ubadkaa Mudnaanta leh' (Children Have Priority) by Aar Maanta and Friends.

'Ta Te Ti To Tu': A Melodic Journey into the World of Spelling

The song, 'Ta Te Ti To Tu,' focuses on the art of spelling and features the exceptional vocals of Deeqa Ahmed from Djibouti. This educational masterpiece was originally penned by Professor Said Salah in the late 1970s for Iftin, Somalia's Ministry of Education's music band at the time. It served as the theme song for one of Africa's most successful literacy campaigns, igniting a passion for learning across the continent.

Professor Salah, a distinguished filmmaker and linguist who more recently taught Somali at the University of Minnesota, expressed the significance of reconnecting with Somali roots and the importance of language learning among the diaspora and the Horn of Africa. He applauded Aar Maanta and Deeqa Ahmed for their dedication in remaking this historic song and encouraged other artists to follow suit in empowering their communities.

In an exclusive interview with UAE's The National News, Aar Maanta shared his personal connection to the transformative power of education through music. As a newly arrived student in a London inner-city primary school during the 1990s, he reminisced about his English teacher who helped him learn the language through songs and music. "The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers," he emphasized, echoing the theme of this year's International Teacher's Day 2023.

The 'Ta Te Ti To Tu' animation video marks the third installment in a five-part animation series produced in collaboration with Turkey-based animation company Syrtoon and Horn of Africa's leading Children's Television Astaan Ubad. This initiative aims to engage young minds in a visually captivating and educational manner, reinforcing the value of learning, language, and culture.

Somali Educational Song - Ta Te Ti To Tu (feat. Deeqa Ahmed Gaydh)

Distribution channels: Music Industry


