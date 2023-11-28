Decision Lens software selected for use by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)

Decision Lens Awards

Over the last year I have experienced many Navy leaders identifying solutions like Decision Lens and proactively working to integrate it to improve their processes. ” — Michael Browne, Senior Vice President at Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC). Decision Lens will be a critical element in the transformation of its POM Planning, UFR Prioritization, and Budget Allocation processes.

According to Michael Browne, a retired Navy Rear Admiral and now Senior Vice President at Decision Lens, “Transforming planning across the Navy is critically important. Over the last year I have experienced many Navy leaders identifying solutions like Decision Lens and proactively working to integrate it to improve their processes. I am confident that Decision Lens will be an important driver of change across NAVFAC as it seeks to deliver on its mission today and in the future.”

Decision Lens will initially be leveraged to replace manual, spreadsheet-based planning workflows with a continuous, automated system. The result will provide budget analysts and planners more time to focus on data analysis and less time on data validation.

In addition to cutting edge software, Decision Lens is assisting customers across the Department of Defense develop a quantitative criteria-based prioritization framework to drive critical mission investment priorities. The powerful combination of decision science in a commercial-off-the-shelf solution enhances agility, aligns resources to strategy, and provides better, faster decision making.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)

The Naval Shore Facilities, Base Operating Support, and Expeditionary Engineering Systems Command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to Fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC oversees 13 component commands and 3 directorates. NAVFAC Headquarters is located at 1322 Patterson Avenue, S.E., on the historic Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

