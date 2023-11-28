IDC Highlights Anonos' Variant Twins as a Key Solution for Mitigating Security and Privacy Risks in AI Data Management
IDC dedicates its Spotlight report to Anonos due to the capabilities of its Variant Twins technology to mitigate data security and privacy risks in AI.
Risk associated with leveraging sensitive data is untenable. GenAI’s impact will be curtailed if there is no data available to train the models.”NEW YORK CITY, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Data Corporation (IDC), a global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market, has dedicated its latest Spotlight report, “Variant Twins: The Key to Safely Leveraging Data for AI” to Anonos, data privacy and security innovator, due to the capabilities of its Variant Twins technology to mitigate data security and privacy risks in AI.
— Ryan O’Leary, Esq., Research Director, Privacy and Legal Technology, IDC
Authored by Ryan O’Leary, Esq., Research Director, Privacy and Legal Technology at IDC, the report highlights a predicted increase in data volumes by over 25% in most organizations. This surge in data, essential for training AI algorithms, raises serious concerns about sensitive corporate information disclosure.
The report underlines the urgent need for a new technological approach to mitigate security and privacy risks hindering the widespread adoption of generative AI (GenAI) and similar technologies. Anonos' Variant Twins technology emerges as a critical solution to this challenge, enabling organizations to "Shift Left Privacy" by embedding technical controls into data early in the process.
“The risk is untenable and organizations will not be able to seed GenAI models without appropriate safeguards. To leverage GenAI, organizations will need to shift their privacy left and embrace new controls and frameworks - frameworks that leverage performant privacy and variant twins,” says Ryan O’Leary, Esq.
Variant Twins facilitate the creation of privacy-preserved datasets, making it impossible to re-identify individuals or disclose sensitive information. This technology not only protects data but also ensures its utility at scale, addressing the two primary roadblocks to GenAI adoption – security and privacy.
Anonos' Data Embassy platform, leveraging Variant Twins, provides a robust framework to reconcile the need for high data utility with stringent data protection standards. Through performant privacy-based controls, it allows organizations to leverage data safely, complying with global privacy and security standards and paves the way for innovative AI-driven insights and revenue opportunities.
The report concludes that integrating technologies like Anonos' Variant Twins across business operations is essential for safely harnessing the power of data in GenAI and AI applications, turning compliance roadblocks into opportunities for digital business advancement.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.
About Anonos
Anonos® is a data privacy and security innovator, providing enterprise software that mitigates risk and maximizes data utility and value. Its globally patented, award-winning Data Embassy® platform uses a unique combination of state-of-the-art data privacy tools to transform sensitive assets into Variant Twins®: non-identifiable, up to 100% accurate variations of source data engineered for specific use cases to support the desired business outcomes. Because precise technical controls are embedded within them and continuously enforced, Variant Twins can travel anywhere – across departments, outside the enterprise, and around the globe. With Data Embassy, organizations have full-spectrum, universal data protection to increase cloud utilization, improve cybersecurity, and power lawful analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data sharing initiatives for faster speed to insights. Anonos. Data without the drama. Learn more by visiting www.anonos.com.
