Statutory (GDPR) Pseudonymisation is Key to Legal and Ethical 4IR Data Flows
Pseudonymisation Podcast Highlights Benefits to Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anonos’ curated 9,400 member Statutory Pseudonymisation group (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12470752/), together with the Pseudonymisation.com website (https://pseudonymisation.com/), announced today the availability of the second episode of the Pseudonymisation Podcast (https://www.anonos.com/pseudonymisation-podcast-2) highlighting perspectives of the World Economic Forum, Reed Smith, and Anonos on the importance of Statutory Pseudonymisation for 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) data flows and operations. The 4th Industrial Revolution (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/01/the-fourth-industrial-revolution-what-it-means-and-how-to-respond/) is characterized by a fusion of technologies blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres.
In this 17-minute second episode, we discuss the importance of Statutory Pseudonymisation for Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) data flows.
Featuring Anne Joséphine Flanagan from the World Economic Forum (https://www.linkedin.com/in/annejflanagan/), Andy Splittgerber from Reed Smith (https://www.linkedin.com/in/andreas-splittgerber/), and Gary LaFever from Anonos (https://www.linkedin.com/in/garylafever/).
Listen to the podcast here.
Memorable Quotes from the participants in Episode 2 of The Pseudonymisation Podcast include:
Anne Flanagan, Data Policy & Governance Lead at the World Economic Forum:
“Data privacy and security are critical preconditions of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies”, said Anne Flanagan, Data Policy & Governance Lead at the World Economic Forum. “Individuals and businesses must have confidence and trust in the data contained in information value chains so that data can be unlocked to be used, transferred and reused in a privacy respectful and societally beneficial manner. Statutory Pseudonymisation when appropriately deployed, offers a solution that can help ensure that the relevant data is properly and lawfully collected.”
Andy Splittgerber, Technology and Privacy Lawyer in Reed Smith’s Munich Office:
“There are inherent limitations on the types of processing supportable using Consent and Contract under the GDPR,” said Andy Splittgerber, Technology and Privacy Lawyer in Reed Smith’s Munich office. “Statutory Pseudonymisation, as defined in GDPR Article 4, has many benefits, including embedding trust in data to support Article 6(1)(f) Legitimate Interests processing that can pick up where Consent and Contract leave off, Article 6(4) processing beyond the original purpose of collection, Article 32 Security, and others. Also, in appropriate situations, Statutory Pseudonymisation enables updating and augmenting of original data sources to unlock new insights and innovations related to individuals.”
Gary LaFever, CEO and General Counsel at Anonos:
“Statutory Pseudonymisation is not a silver bullet, a golden shield, or a magic wand,” said Gary LaFever, CEO and General Counsel at Anonos. “However, properly implemented Statutory Pseudonymisation technology reconciles the conflict between maximizing global data value and protection. As provided in the EU GDPR, expanded data processing rights are expressly granted in return for satisfying new heightened technical and organizational requirements for Statutory Pseudonymisation that technologically protect the fundamental rights of individuals. As a result, Statutory Pseudonymisation is beginning to spread around the globe - in the UK GDPR, Japanese and South Koreas privacy laws, and new laws in five US states (California, Virginia, Colorado, Utah and Connecticut).”
