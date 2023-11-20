Sweden scales up support to civilian population in Sudan

SWEDEN, November 20 - The SEK 89 million in humanitarian assistance from Sida will be provided through the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Sweden’s humanitarian assistance to Sudan in 2023 totals SEK 355 million.

Mercy Corps, a humanitarian organisation, will be allocated SEK 25 million. The organisation’s food security programme aims to increase small-scale farmers’ opportunities to improve their production and, together with the private sector, enhance their prospects of self-sufficiency. To date, the programme has helped over 31 000 farmers, a large proportion of whom are women. This top-up of SEK 25 million is expected to help reach an additional 10 000 farmers.

SEK 35 million will go to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The OHCHR has maintained its office in Sudan since the fighting broke out and plays a key role in monitoring and documenting human rights abuses. Sida is now extending its agreement with the OHCHR by a year and increasing Sweden’s support from SEK 50 million to SEK 85 million.