Fostering decent employment opportunities through youth entrepreneurship
Employment promotion
The Promoting the Global Development Initiative with a Focus on South-South Cooperation in Employment in ASEAN organized a panel discussion titled "Youth Entrepreneurship: Fostering Decent Employment Opportunities" at the National Career and Productivity Fair 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to promote entrepreneurship development as a viable pathway for decent employment generation and a productive alternative for job seekers.