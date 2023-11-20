Submit Release
Fostering decent employment opportunities through youth entrepreneurship

Employment promotion

The Promoting the Global Development Initiative with a Focus on South-South Cooperation in Employment in ASEAN organized a panel discussion titled "Youth Entrepreneurship: Fostering Decent Employment Opportunities" at the National Career and Productivity Fair 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to promote entrepreneurship development as a viable pathway for decent employment generation and a productive alternative for job seekers.

