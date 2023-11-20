Submit Release
Podcast: Artificial Intelligence and the future of work: A threat or a promise?

Are we smart enough to manage the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the world of work?

It seems that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is raising concerns in some quarters, especially in the world of work these days. But in fact, these concerns about whether the growth of AI is “a threat or a promise” have been growing for years. Is this concern warranted?

In this episode Uma Rani, a Senior Economist at the ILO’s Research Department and Enrique Fernandez Macias, a researcher at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre explore what kind of research and policies should be considered to better assess the impact of AI on such issues as gender balance, achieving social justice, and other ethical and moral questions arising from its use in the workplace in both developed and developing economies.

This podcast is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Guests

Uma Rani
Senior Economist at the ILO’s Research Department


Enrique Fernandez Macias
Researcher at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre

