AV-Comparatives Unveils Results of Its 2023 Advanced Threat Protection Tests

AV-Comparatives has released the results of 15 consumer and enterprise security products from its 2023 Advanced Threat Protection Test

Tests show leading security software excels in blocking targeted threats, with vendors consistently upping their defenses.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advanced Threat Protection Test conducted by AV-Comparatives employs a diverse array of attack scenarios, challenging the tested security programs to thwart advanced threats. These threats encompass various techniques designed to evade detection by security software, including fileless attacks, code obfuscation, and the utilization of legitimate operating-system tools. The disguise of malicious code further complicates detection, while the exploitation of legitimate system programs for malicious purposes enables cybercriminals to operate discreetly, eluding security measures.

Within the Advanced Threat Protection Tests, AV-Comparatives integrates hacking and penetration techniques that simulate attackers gaining unauthorized access to internal computer systems. The testing protocols are based on a subset of the Tactics, Techniques, Procedures (TTP) outlined in the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. Additionally, the tests incorporate a false alarm assessment to ensure that security products do not inundate users with unnecessary alerts.

In this comprehensive evaluation, seven consumer antivirus products and eight enterprise endpoint-security solutions for Windows underwent rigorous testing, focusing on their capabilities to defend against complex, targeted threats. All tested products, both for consumers and enterprises, were subjected to defend against 15 distinct and intricate targeted attacks.

The tested enterprise endpoint security products included: Avast Ultimate Business Security, Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium, CrowdStrike Falcon Pro, ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud, G Data Enpoint Protection Business, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Select with KSC, VIPRE Endpoint Detection and Response, and VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard.

Remarkably, all eight enterprise products listed above successfully blocked at least eight out of fifteen advanced attacks, earning them AV-Comparatives’ coveted ATP Enterprise Certification.

The consumer security programs tested included: Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, and Kaspersky Standard.

Among these, six products achieved either the “ADVANCED” or “ADVANCED+” rating.

The Advanced Threat Protection Test assesses each security product’s capacity to safeguard computers against targeted attacks, commonly referred to as “advanced persistent threats” (APTs). These multifaceted, multi-stage attacks are typically aimed at specific individuals or organizations. While many such attacks may ultimately target enterprise networks, one common entry point is through the personal computers of individual staff members. Furthermore, cybercriminals may launch targeted attacks for various reasons, necessitating that both consumer and corporate security programs offer protection against such threats.

AV-Comparatives remains committed to providing in-depth and objective insights to assist users in making informed decisions about their security software choices. Like all AV-Comparatives' public reports, the report of the 2023 Advanced Threat Protection Test reports can be downloaded free of charge from the institute's website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/testmethod/advanced-threat-protection-tests/

About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

