Datamatics Business Solutions President of Global F&A Services - Hitendra Patil, Accepted into Forbes Finance Council
Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms
I’m honored to have been chosen for the Forbes Finance Council, and I look forward to joining the impressive roster of finance and accounting leaders to advance the accounting profession..”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hitendra Patil, President of Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services of Datamatics Business Solutions, Inc., a global leader in exclusive outsourcing services to CPA / Accounting firms, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.
Hitendra was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, including his expertise and thought leadership in the Global Accounting Profession, driving CPA/Accounting firms to achieve enhanced success. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Hitendra Patil into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an official member of the Council, Hitendra has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him enhance his already stellar accomplishments and professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Hitendra will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
“I’m honored to have been chosen for the Forbes Finance Council, and I look forward to joining the impressive roster of finance and accounting leaders to advance the accounting profession by sharing ideas and best practices,” says Hitendra. “Since 2002, Datamatics Business Solutions, Inc. (DBSI) has provided world-class finance and accounting outsourcing services to more than 150 CPA/Accounting firms in The United States, Canada, The United Kingdom, and Ireland, including at least three firms in the top 100 firms in each of these geographies, creating and leveraging opportunities for firms to improve their bottom line through the expertise of DBSI’s experienced resources and global delivery capabilities. By participating on the Forbes Council, I hope to inspire and further empower CPA and Accounting firms to create new, greater value and provide delightful experiences to their employees by providing the much-needed work-life balance to the overworked and stressed accountants who are facing burn-out and are struggling in the historically high accounting talent shortage in the relevant geographies.”
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT DATAMATICS BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Datamatics Business Solutions is a trusted outsourcing partner to more than 100 global CPA/Accounting firms for accounting & bookkeeping services, tax preparation, audit & assurance requirements. We also deliver best-in-class M&A research support and payroll & compliance solutions.
Learn more about Datamatics Business Solutions, Inc. by visiting datamaticscpa.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.
