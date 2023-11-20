Singapore Team Triumphs at Prestigious World Madam Global 2023 in New York
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore Team Triumphs at Prestigious World Madam Global 2023 in New York
Singapore, 17/11/2023 – In a remarkable display of talent, grace, and empowerment, the Singapore participant, Vu Thi Thu Huong, has clinched victory at the World Madam Global 2023 competition held in New York. Competing against participants from 70 nations and engaging with over 10,000 participants, this win marks a significant achievement on the global stage.
A Victory for Empowerment and Cultural Exchange
Vu Thi Thu Huong, crowned as the winner, has become a symbol of strength and inspiration, not only for the Vietnamese community in Singapore but for women across the globe. Huong embarked on this journey with a vision to challenge herself, gain new experiences, and connect with women of strength, talent, and determination from across the globe. "I joined the contest to challenge myself, to experience, and to meet inspiring women worldwide. This platform is also a beacon for the Vietnamese community in Singapore, showcasing that we can achieve remarkable feats in this nation," she stated.
Singapore Organizing Chairman Aaron Tan's Vision and Mission
Singapore Organizing Chairman, Aaron Tan, expressed his immense pride in the team's achievement. "This victory is not just about the crown; it's a celebration of the spirit of empowerment, cultural diversity, and the strength of women worldwide," said Mr. Tan. He further emphasized, "Our mission has always been to create a platform where women can showcase their talents, share their stories, and inspire others. Vu Thi Thu Huong's triumph is a beacon of hope and a testament to our vision of making the world a better place through acts of kindness and community support."
A Platform for Global Connection and Empowerment
The World Madam series, known for its global reach and impact, has once again demonstrated its commitment to connecting influential women from diverse fields. The event celebrates the multifaceted roles of married women, encouraging them to balance self-care with their commitments to career, family, and societal contributions. The ethos of the World Madam series, "Crown Changes Lives," resonates with the charm and potential of married women. It encourages them to balance self-care with their commitments to career, family, and future generations. The initiative strives to create more female role models, advocating for health, beauty, and love, engaging in social charity, aiding the underprivileged and disabled, and promoting the vision of "Families Share Harmony and Happiness Around the Globe."
Looking Ahead
Following this significant win, Vu Thi Thu Huong and the Singapore team are set to engage in various initiatives aimed at advocating women's rights, promoting cultural awareness, and supporting charitable causes. Their journey continues to inspire and pave the way for future generations of women leaders. Vu Thi Thu Huong's victory is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of inspiration and empowerment for women globally, especially within the Vietnamese community in Singapore.
Special thanks to Global Ginseng for sponsoring the event.
Registration for the Next Event 2024:
Image 1 references:
Front Row (From Left to Right)
1) CANDY YANG: WORLD MADAM 2023 SINGAPORE DIVISION "FIRST RUNNER-UP"
2) XIONG DEZHEN: WORLD MADAM 2021 SINGAPORE DIVISION "BEST TEMPERAMENT" AWARD
3) GAN LIJU: WORLD MADAM 2021 SINGAPORE DIVISION "BEST IN CHARACTER" AWARD
4) LIU CONG ZHEN: WORLD MADAM 2024 SINGAPORE DIVISION SHORT LISTED
5) WANG HUI JULIA: WORLD MADAM 2021 SINGAPORE DIVISION "INTELLECTUAL CHAMPION"
Back Row (Front Left to Right)
6) WANG YANJU: WORLD MADAM 2024 SINGAPORE DIVISION SHORT LISTED
7) ZHANG XIULAN: WORLD MADAM 2024 SINGAPORE DIVISION SHORT LISTED
8) GAO MEI: WORLD MADAM 2021 SINGAPORE DIVISION "MOST PHOTOGENIC" AWARD
9) LIANG SHULING: WORLD MADAM SINGAPORE DIVISION CO-CHAIRMAN & NANYANG HONG XIANG LING ART ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT
10) VU THI THU HUONG: WORLD MADAM 2023 SINGAPORE DIVISION "OVERALL CHAMPION", "AUDIENCE CHOICE CHAMPION" & "MOST POPULAR". AT WORLD MADAM 2023 GLOBAL "OVERALL CHAMPION"
11) AARON TAN CHOONG HAN: WORLD MADAM 2023 SINGAPORE DIVISION PRESIDENT & CHARITY PRINCE
12) CHEN TIANYIN: WORLD MADAM 2021 SINGAPORE DIVISION "2ND RUNNER-UP"
13) WANG MEI HUI: WORLD MADAM 2024 SINGAPORE DIVISION SHORT LISTED
14) LIN HAI QIAN: WORLD MADAM 2021 SINGAPORE DIVISION "1ST RUNNER-UP"
Aaron Tan Choong Han
Keolleo glam
+65 9468 8070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
World Madam Singapore 2023