DCI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Red Oak, Iowa

November 19, 2023

Red Oak, Iowa - At approximately 3:32 PM, on Sunday, November 19, 2023, a Red Oak police officer made contact with a male subject outside a residence located at 310 Broad Ave in Red Oak, Iowa. The officer was investigating the driver for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. After a physical struggle with the officer, the subject was able to get away and made entry to his vehicle. In doing so, the subject, in a reckless manner, drove towards the officer.

The officer fired his weapon striking the subject causing a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

The subject was taken by ambulance to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska for medical treatment for his injury.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has been requested to investigate the officer involved shooting.

This is an on-going investigation. No further details are being released at this time.