Richard Sherwood's Drumdala: A New Wave of Musical Experience

Richard Sherwood's Drumdala: A New Wave of Musical ExperienceLOS ANGELES , CA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Sherwood, the Los Angeles-based artist and musician known for his innovative creations, has unveiled his latest masterpiece: the Drumdala. This extraordinary musical instrument, a fusion of the traditional and the modern, is set to transform the auditory and visual landscape of performances across a variety of venues.
The Drumdala is an amalgamation of acoustic and electronic drums, designed to loop and layer sounds that span the spectrum from the tribal and cinematic to the modern dance and meditative. Inspired by the art of Taiko drumming, early electronic drumming, world music, DJ culture, and visionary inventors like William Close, the Drumdala offers an interactive experience that invites audiences to engage with music like never before.
Sherwood's dynamic performances on the Drumdala have already turned heads at major events and venues worldwide, from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to the Royal Shanghai Theater. His client list is a testament to the versatility and appeal of his instrument, with names like Google, Toyota, and the MGM Grand Special Events on it, alongside festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza.
On Sunday, December 2nd and 3rd, 2023, the Drumdala will grace the stage of the Town Hall Theatre Company in Lafayette, CA, where Sherwood will perform alongside the angelic choir VOENA. This event promises to be a unique confluence of the Drumdala's rhythmic beats and VOENA's Victorian charm, offering a prelude to the holiday season unlike any other.
Join us for a performance that promises to be as unforgettable as the instrument itself.
Richard Sherwod, Drumdala