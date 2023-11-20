HotelsByDay & Ko'a Kea Resort Unite for Innovative Daytime Luxury Stays
Discover your daycation dream at Ko'a Kea Resort, where luxury and Poipu's pristine shores create the perfect escape.
Revel in a day use room with a serene ocean view, designed for your perfect Ko'a Kea Resort getaway.
Uniting Hourly Flexibility with Poipu Beach Elegance: A New Approach to Daycation Experiences
We are delighted to partner with Ko'a Kea Resort, a name known for romance and luxury. This partnership enhances our premium, flexible accommodations in one of the world's most beautiful locations.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting development for the hospitality industry, HotelsByDay, a leader in day-use hotel booking, collaborates with Ko'a Kea Resort, known for its romantic ambiance at Poipu Beach, Kauai. This partnership represents a fusion of convenience and luxury, marrying HotelsByDay's innovative hourly stay model with the serene beauty of Ko'a Kea Resort.
— Yannis Moati, Founder and CEO of HotelsByDay
HotelsByDay extends its unique model of hourly room bookings to Ko'a Kea Resort, enabling guests to enjoy the resort's private elegance, artful dining, and personalized spa treatments for day-long retreats, without the need for an overnight stay.
Guests of Ko'a Kea Resort can explore a variety of amenities, including Hawaiian seafood cuisine and nature-inspired spa treatments, alongside activities such as yoga and water sports. Complementing these offerings, HotelsByDay provides a complimentary MasterKey loyalty program sign-up with bookings at Ko'a Kea, rewarding members with loyalty points toward future stays.
Yannis Moati, Founder & CEO of HotelsByDay, shares, "We are thrilled to partner with Ko'a Kea Resort, a distinguished name in the world of luxury and romance. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of our distinctive service of premium, flexible accommodations to one of the most exquisite locations globally."
This collaboration introduces a novel approach to daytime hospitality, emphasizing time's value and the accessibility of luxury in a unique setting. The combination of HotelsByDay’s flexible booking options and Ko'a Kea's quality amenities offers a distinct solution for those seeking a daycation that combines convenience with high-quality experiences.
About HotelsByDay:
HotelsByDay presents an innovative approach in the hospitality industry with its hourly hotel room bookings. This service caters to the dynamic needs of modern travelers, offering flexibility for short stays. Their business model provides access to hotel amenities for a diverse clientele, making them a leader in adaptable, cost-effective hotel experiences.
About Ko'a Kea Resort:
Situated in the scenic Poipu Beach of Kauai, Ko'a Kea Resort is renowned for its intimate and luxurious atmosphere. The resort is dedicated to delivering a serene and exclusive Hawaiian experience with refined amenities, gourmet dining, and a spa inspired by the island's natural beauty. Ko'a Kea Resort is a symbol of tranquility and Hawaiian hospitality, ideal for those seeking a premium island escape.
To experience this unique offering and to book your daycation retreat at Ko'a Kea Resort, visit HotelsByDay at Ko'a Kea Resort for more information.
Experience the Tranquility of a Day Room at Ko'a Kea Resort on Po'ipu Beach, Kauai