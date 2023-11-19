Funding Announcement: 2023-2024 Statewide Universal Full-Day Prekindergarten (SUFDPK) Expansion Grant for New Full-Day Placements or for the Conversion of Half-Day Placements to Full-Day Placements for Four-Year-Old Students (2023-2024 SUFDPK Expansion…

Grant Application Documents

Appendix B: Grant Award Request and Collaboration Calculator

Appendix C: New York State-Administered Universal Prekindergarten Quality Assurance Protocol

Appendix D: Proposal Evaluation Rubric

Appendix E: Proposal Submission Template for RFP

Appendix E-1: Budget Expenditure Chart

Appendix F: School Districts Percentage of Economically Disadvantaged and Districts

Appendix G: Staffing Requirement Waiver

Appendix H: Collaboration Variance Request

Appendix J: NYS PreK Health and Safety Checklist



Legislative Authority and Purpose of Grant Funds

Chapter 53 of the Laws of 2023 appropriates $50 million for additional prekindergarten grants for school districts to establish New Full-Day Placements or for the Conversion of Half-Day Placements to Full-Day Placements for four-year-old students in accordance with applicable provisions in Education Law Section §3602-ee governing Statewide Universal Full-Day Prekindergarten (§3602-ee)

The purpose of the 2023-2024 Statewide Universal Full-Day Prekindergarten (SUFDPK) Expansion Grant is for New York State school districts to further increase the availability of directly and collaboratively implemented prekindergarten programming. Programming must be aligned with applicable New York State Learning Standards along with relevant Education Law §3602-ee requirements and address student and community need.

Initial period: July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024

Awards under this grant program will be based on the NYSED-approved number of New Full-Day and Half-Day to Full-Day prekindergarten placements for four-year-old students served by NYS-certified and uncertified prekindergarten teachers in a 180-day school year.

For the purposes of this grant and pursuant to 8 NYCRR 151-1, during the 2023-2024 school year, awarded school districts will have the option to operate a full-day four-year-old prekindergarten program for a minimum of 90 days. Otherwise, awarded school districts will be able to operate a 180-day program during the 2024-2025 school year.

Prekindergarten programs that operate fewer than 180 school days in the 2023-2024 school year and thereafter will be subject to Education Law §3602-e(16) which outlines the proportionate reduction of the total grant payable by 1/180th for each day the prekindergarten program did not operate.



Subject to an available appropriation in the State budget for this purpose and provided all requirements of this grant and §3602-ee quality standards have been met, all awarded school districts will retain their 180-day maximum grant award in the 2024-2025 school year and thereafter.

All public school districts are eligible to apply. However, preference for the 2023-2024 awards will be awarded as bonus points to districts who serve a high level of economically disadvantaged students.

Appendix F contains the school district’s percentage of economically disadvantaged students.

Potential agency and CBO prekindergarten collaborators listed below are not eligible to directly apply for this funding opportunity. However, these eligible organizations are encouraged to apply to a school district to be considered for collaborative prekindergarten programming. Potential collaborating eligible agencies and CBOs include providers of approved, licensed and/or registered prekindergarten programs, such as those associated with:



Child Care and Early Education;

Early Childhood Centers;

Family/ Group Family Child Care;

Day Care Centers;

Head Start;

4410 Preschool Special Education;

BOCES

Nursery Schools;

Charter Schools;

Non-Public Schools;

Libraries; and

Museums.



Multiple school districts are permitted to form a consortium and submit a joint application for the grant program. One school district must be identified as the fiscal agent of the consortium.

The New York State Education Department will award up to $50 million to fund grants for the 2023-2024 school year and each school year thereafter subject to the achievement of performance targets and the availability of annual appropriations.

For purposes of this grant, no school district shall receive an award of more than five percent (5%) or $2.5 million of the total grant funds ($50 million).

NOTE: The supplement not supplant provision does not apply to this funding opportunity. Due to the highly competitive nature of this grant, a strong preference for award will be given to districts serving high levels of four-year-old students that are economically disadvantaged.

Calculation of grant awards will be dependent on valid New York State teacher certification pursuant to Education Law §3602-ee (8).

Grant awards shall equal $10,000 per student when served by a teacher of record with New York State teacher certification valid for service in the early childhood grades or a teaching license or certificate for students with disabilities valid for service in early childhood grades.

Grant awards shall equal $7,000 per student when served by a teacher of record without valid New York State teacher certification in early childhood grades.

Half-Day to Full Day Certified Conversion Placements for four year old students taught by teacher(s) of record with New York State teacher certification valid for service in the early childhood grades or a teaching license or certificate for students with disabilities valid for service in early childhood grades; or

Per Student: $10,000 - existing half-day UPK funding = full day certified conversion funding

Half-Day to Full Day Uncertified Conversions Placements for four year old students taught by teacher(s) without valid New York State teacher certification in early childhood grades.

Per Student: $7,000 - existing half-day UPK funding = full day certified conversion funding

Grant funds and associated expenditures must be separately accounted for and not commingled with other funds. School district funds must be maintained in, and expenditures made from, a special revenue (special aid) fund account.

All questions must be submitted via E-Mail to PREKRFP@nysed.gov by close of business December 8, 2023. A complete list of all Questions and Answers will be posted here no later than December 22, 2023.

Receipt of 1 original and 2 paper copies must be received by 5:00 PM, January 19, 2024, to:

New York State Education Department

Attn: School Year 2023-2024 SUFDPK Expansion Grant RFP

Office of Early Learning

89 Washington Avenue

Room EB 514 W Mezzanine

Albany, NY 12234

Electronic submissions are also required to be received by the submission deadline to the Department via email to PREKRFP@nysed.gov.

The file format must be in Microsoft Word .

be in . The subject line of the email must read as follows: 2023-2024 SUFDPK Expansion Grant RFP and the legal name of applicant school district

