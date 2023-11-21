HavenCo Serves: Haven Senior Investments Facilitates the Successful Sale of a 47-Unit Memory Care Business

High-end luxury memory care business sold in Kansas

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Senior Investments, the leading faith-based advisory and brokerage firm specializing in senior living transactions and consulting, is delighted to announce the successful representation of the sale of a long-standing family-owned memory care business in Eastern Kansas. The transaction was handled by Robin Gestal, Chief Operating Officer, and her team.

The distinguished luxury facility, with an impressive legacy of providing exceptional care, features 47 spacious units capable of accommodating 48 residents. Located west of Kansas City, the business serves the Lawrence area providing assisted living and memory care services.

Motivated by a desire to embark on a well-deserved exit, the local owner/operator made the decision to entrust Haven Senior Investments with the sale of their cherished establishment. Recognizing the importance of finding a buyer who shares the same commitment to senior care, they sought a seamless transition that would ensure the continued provision of top-quality services.

Despite the ongoing global uncertainties, high interest rates, and market fluctuations, HSI made it possible to not only find a suitable buyer for this property but also to ensure that the welfare of the residents remains the top priority. The seamless transition maintains the property’s original goal - to provide a comfortable and safe living space for those with cognitive impairment. The sale of this assisted living facility not only marks a significant transaction in the state of Kansas but also signifies the resilience and ongoing potential of the senior housing market.

HSI successfully attracted MD Memory Care LLC, spearheaded by medical doctor and IT duo, Dr Chaitanya Musham and Sri Vallak, both of whom are eager to bring their expertise to the senior housing and memory care field. Current staff were retained to maintain Bridge Haven's high level of service and care.

Robin Gestal, Chief Operating Officer at HSI, skillfully led the transaction, ensuring a smooth process for all parties involved. With her meticulous attention to detail, Gestal exemplifies the professionalism and dedication that Haven Senior Investments consistently delivers to its valued clients.

Haven Senior Investments is honored to have played a pivotal role in the sale of this esteemed family-owned assisted living business. The successful transaction underscores the steadfast commitment to faith-based principles that define Haven Senior Investments.

About Haven Senior Investments:

Haven Senior Investments is the leading faith-based senior housing advisory and brokerage firm, whose focus is to provide and support clients with service and expertise to achieve their goals of buying, selling, developing, investing, financing, or operating in the senior housing market. HavenCo is the parent company of Haven Senior Investments, Haven Realty, and HavenCo Capital. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.