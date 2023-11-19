Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer Represented EMU in Uzbekistan

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Vice Rector for Promotion and Institutional Communication Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer participated in the 9th International EMI Entrepreneurship and Social Sciences Congress held in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan.

Featuring the presentation of over 1,500 papers from more than 100 universities from approximately 25 countries, the congress was held under the main theme of 'Turkic World and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in the 100th Year of the Republic” with the collaboration of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute from Uzbekistan, Vizyon University from North Macedonia, Manisa Celal Bayar University, Istanbul Gedik University, Istanbul Nişantaşı University and CEOTEKMER from the Republic of Turkey and Van Horne Institution from Canada,.

Invited speakers of the congress were EMU Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer, Rector of the Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute in Uzbekistan Prof. Dr. Sharipov Shavkat Safarovich, Dean of U.K. Canterbury C.C. University Prof. Christopher Russell, Director of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University Guba Branch Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yusif Aliyev, President of Canada Van Horne Institute Fesih Zeki Mert, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mohammed Abubakar.

Since 2018, the EMI Congress has been organized in various fields of social sciences, including economics, management, entrepreneurship, communication, and education. The congress aims to maintain a high level of inclusivity and multi-stakeholder participation, contributing significantly to the development of academic, social, and cultural capital through the engagement of academics, entrepreneurs, artists, civil society organizations, as well as public and private sector administrators. Within this framework, a social and cultural tour was also organized in Tashkent.

Prof. Dr. Tümer Met with Ambassador Bekar

Olgan Bekar, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Tashkent, received Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer, EMU Vice Rector for Promotion and Institutional Communication, who was in Uzbekistan participating in the congress. During this courtesy visit, Prof. Dr. Tümer presented Ambassador Bekar with a frame made of Cyprus silk cocoons, a unique product of Cyprus.

Assessment of International Collaboration Opportunities

Prof. Dr. Tümer also met with officials from the Central Asian University in Kyrgyzstan to assess opportunities for inter-university collaboration. Furthermore, he visited Prof. Dr. Ercan Kahya, the Rector of the Tashkent Institute of Architecture and Construction in Uzbekistan, discussing potential collaboration between the two institutions.