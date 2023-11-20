Decision Lens Hires Michael Greenberg, Colonel, US Army (Ret) to serve as Senior Vice President, Army

Mr. Greenberg to serve a critical role in maximizing the transformative impact of Decision Lens across the US Army

Michael’s extensive background in national security strategy and resource management will be a tremendous value to our prospects and customers.”” — Ted Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer - Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Greenberg to Senior Vice President, Army. Mr. Greenberg brings a rich, well-aligned background of military experience which will be critical as Decision Lens expands its footprint across the Army and beyond.

Mr. Greenberg is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy (West Point) and holds advanced degrees from Syracuse University (Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Public Administration (MPA)), and the Eisenhower School at the National Defense University (National Security Strategy and Resource Planning).

Mr. Greenberg had a distinguished 28 years in the US Army. His culminating assignment was the Deputy Chief Financial Officer for the US Army Corps of Engineers. He also commanded the US Army Garrison, Fort Belvoir. Mr. Greenberg has 21 years of diverse experience in resource management.

He has been involved with Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution (PPBE) activities at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels. He has had a proven record of accomplishments in analyzing, justifying, managing, and executing multi-million dollar Department of Defense (DoD) budgets.

Ted Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer of Decision Lens, “Michael’s extensive background as an Army/DoD leader, officer, and instructor, and lifelong student of Resource Management uniquely positions Decision Lens to help transform DoD’s planning and budgeting processes. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join the team.”

Mr. Greenberg will be a critical voice amongst Decision Lens senior leadership providing input on business development, product, marketing, as well as go-to-market strategy.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, Intelligence community, Federal civilian agencies and state and local government achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.