IFTM launches postgraduate programmes in events management for the upcoming academic year

MACAU, November 19 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is to expand its portfolio of programmes with the introduction of two postgraduate programmes in events management. The two programmes are planned for the 2024/2025 academic year and will be in effect after being published in MSAR Gazette.

In order to respond to the strong demand locally for highly-qualified professionals in the field of events, IFTM’s School of Hospitality Management is launching: (i) a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in International Hospitality and Tourism Management (specialisation in Events Management) and (ii) a Master of Science (MSc) in International Events Management.

Events serve a crucial role as platforms for representatives from different industries to cooperate and generate new business opportunities. IFTM believes the new postgraduate programmes will help advance Macao’s ‘1+4’ economic diversification strategy, and further position the city as a ‘World Centre of Tourism and Leisure’.

IFTM is ranked as one of the best higher education institutions worldwide in tourism and hospitality. Over the years, IFTM achieved prominent position in QS World University Rankings by Subjects. In 2023, IFTM ranks as 10th in the world, 1st in Asia and Macao in the field of hospitality and leisure management studies. Additionally, in the newly-released 2023 ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, the ranking of IFTM earns significant rise to 42th globally in the subject “Hospitality and Tourism Management”. IFTM also offers Dual Master’s Programmes with the University of Surrey from the United Kingdom and the University of Queensland from Australia. These collaborations open new doors for IFTM students to pursue global opportunities, and contribute to the enhancement of the quality of education.

The application period for IFTM’s master’s degree programmes opens from 20 November 2023 until 31 May 2024. The Institute has available a wide range of scholarships and other grants for students. For more information, please visit the IFTM Admission website at https://www.iftm.edu.mo/s/PGPGPG.