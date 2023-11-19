AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE 2023 CLASS OF YOUNG LEADERS
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Swiss Foundation is proud to announce the Young Leaders Class of 2023. Created in 1990 by Ambassador Faith Whittlesey, the Foundation’s Young Leaders Conference is a leadership program that connects and engages young Swiss and American leaders across sectors of business, government, education, healthcare, technology, innovation and more.
This week, the American and Swiss Young Leaders are gathering in Rüschlikon, Zurich, hosted by Swiss Re with international travel sponsored by Swiss International Air Lines Ltd., for an intensive seven-day program to learn, to generate dialogue on leadership, and to strengthen U.S.-Swiss relations. The Conference provides an opportunity for Young Leaders to make meaningful connections, engage in discussion, and grow their understanding and commitment to the friendship between the two Sister republics. This historic friendship reaches back over two centuries to the time when Switzerland and the United States were called the “Sister Republics”, with shared democratic values, including liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise. The Young Leaders will meet top executives and government leaders with visits including Swiss Re Headquarters, Swiss Parliament in Bern, Google Cloud Offices, On Headquarters, ETH Zurich, and Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.
American Swiss Foundation Chair Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. (Young Leader, 1996) commented, “For over 75 years, the American Swiss Foundation has supported the traditional friendship between the two countries through citizen-to-citizen diplomacy, and our Young Leaders program has been critical to our mission. We are honored to be join by this esteemed group of fifty-three American and Swiss Young Leaders. We are grateful to Swiss Re and Swiss International Air Lines for their most generous support.”
American Swiss Foundation Co-Chair Markus U. Diethelm stated, “We are delighted to welcome American Young Leaders to Switzerland to join the Swiss Young Leaders here at the Swiss Re Centre for Global Dialogue in Rüschlikon. This time together will be immensely valuable for both countries to enhance the bonds of friendship and understanding for year to come.”
The Class of 2023 includes:
2023 U.S. Young Leaders
Courtenay Brown, Economics Reporter, Axios
Kevin Marino Cabrera, Commissioner, Miami Dade County
Olivia Chalos, Associate, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
Emily Clise, Head of National Security Business, Ginkgo Bioworks
Gina Conti, Manager CEO Content & Campaigns, Novartis
Justin Durbin, Director, NYSE Institute
Ugonna Eze, Judicial Law Clerk, U.S. District Courts
Catharine O’Neill Gillihan, CEO, Meriwether Farms
Ana Hageage, Chief of Staff, U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration
Heather Jankins, Head of Operations and Finance, Data Sciences Platform, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
Patrick Kelly, Major, Assistant Professor of International Affairs, United States Military Academy at West Point
Nick Lau, Strategic Advisor to the Brazilian Football Confederation, Co-Founder and President, Sport Impact Group
Luke Lindberg, President & CEO, South Dakota Trade
Ruth Link-Gelles, Epidemiologist, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Quinton Lucas, Mayor, Kansas City
Meghan Lukens, State Representative, Colorado House of Representatives
Rachael Stephens Parker, Executive Director, Governor’s Workforce Development Board, State of Maryland
Katie Pavlich, Contributor, Fox News; Editor, Townhall Media
Daniel Perez, Speaker Designate, Florida House of Representatives
Sally Portman, Chief Operating Officer, TAG Strategies
John R. Pughe, Cerberus Capital Management; Founder & CEO Pughe Consulting, LLC
Marcellus Rolle, Head of Communications and Public Diplomacy, Embassy of Switzerland to the United States
Christina Thompson, Correspondent, Newsmax
Annabelle Timsit, Breaking-News Reporter, The Washington Post
Nathan Uldricks, Head of Product Strategy, Fabius Labs; Board Chair, Pine Township Government
Alice Yu, Privacy and Civil Liberties Lead, Palantir Technologies
2023 Swiss Young Leaders
Philipp F. Albers-Schönberg, Investment Director, Helvetica Capital AG
Vincent Barras, First Secretary of the Political Affairs Section, Swiss Embassy to the United States
Francesco Bianchi, Head Legal & Compliance COO, Vontobel Swiss Financial Advisors
Susanne Huesser Binz, Business Operations Lead, Global Neuroscience Therapeutic Area, Novartis
Danielle Brassel, Director Responsible Investment, Zurich Insurance
Molly Conway, Founder and Principal, Conway Capitol Consulting
Lionel Dossetto, Managing Director, Accenture
Federica Du Pasquier, Strategy & Humanitarian Diplomacy, International Committee of the Red Cross
Chloe Fässler-Higgins, Legal Counsel, Nestlé
Jeannine Graf, Branch Manager, Schindler
Lena Harding, Chief Data Officer and Head Business Development, UBS
Erich James Hösli, Head of Corporate Development, SICPA SA
Matthias Howald, Market Head, Holcim South-Germany & Haut Rhin, Holcim
Renu Ann Joseph, Lead Data Scientist, QuantumBasel, CEO & Founder, Luminant Analytics
Alexandre Meldem, Managing Director, Americas, Flyability
Charlotte Mueller, Chief Economist Europe, Director, Swiss Re Institute
Christina Müller, Market Access Partner, Roche
Alexander Pieper, Head of Building Products, Artemis Group
Carina Richenberger, Principal, Boston Consulting Group
Sabrina Rossi, Former Economic Advisor, U.S. Embassy
Larissa Schefer, Head of Office for Faculty Affairs, ETH Zurich
Philip Sommer, Healthcare Advisory Leader, PwC Zurich
Annalisa Syz, Head Structured Financing Solutions Wealth Management Switzerland, Credit Suisse
Joel Weber, Senior Manager, Integration & Separation Advisory, Deloitte
Marco Willa, Senior Director, Head of Regional Sales Switzerland, Swiss International Air Lines, Zurich Airport
Linus Zweifel, Attorney, Bär & Karrer Ltd.
About the American Swiss Foundation
Founded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.
In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.
Today, alumni of the conference number more than 1,400 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.
