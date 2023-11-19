Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,366 in the last 365 days.

"NAF Ball 2023: A Night of Cultural Celebration"

NAF BALL 2023- The Plaza Hotel in New York

NAF BALL 2023

Atilay Uslu, CEO of Corendon Tourism Group and Chair of the NAF Ball

Atilay Uslu, CEO of Corendon Tourism Group and Chair of the NAF Ball

Reyhan Ozgur and his wife, Ceren Ozgür, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in New York, Musician Karsu Donmez

Reyhan Ozgur and his wife, Ceren Ozgur, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in New York, were among the distinguished guests

ChatGPT The NAF, a crucial bridge for impactful Netherlands-America exchanges, held the 2023 NAF Ball at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.

Atilay Uslu, CEO of Corendon Tourism Group and NAF Ball Chair, shared: "My passion for travel and people is inherent. I focus on ties between America and Curaçao, a Dutch-flavored island.”
— Atilay Uslu
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "NAF Ball 2023: A Night of Cultural Celebration"

2023 NAF Ball Takes Center Stage at The Plaza Hotel in New York City

The Netherlands-America Foundation (NAF), serving as a vital link promoting impactful exchanges between the Netherlands and America, hosted the NAF Ball 2023 at the iconic venue of The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Under the patronage of Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and Professor Pieter van Vollenhoven, the NAF Ball 2023 Silent Auction took place on Friday, November 17, 2023, showcasing NAF's commitment to initiating and supporting impactful exchanges between the Netherlands and America. The foundation's initiatives include prestigious Fulbright Scholarships and programs in arts, business, public policy, and historic preservation.

The evening kicked off with the Gerard Carelli Orchestra, followed by Karsu Dönmez's unforgettable performance with songs in Turkish, Dutch, and English. The night, sponsored by Corendon Airlines and Corendon Curacao Hotels and Resort, was enhanced with special awards.

Adding a touch of Dutch ambiance, the island of Curaçao, home to Corendon hotels, brought vibrancy to the event. Atilay Uslu, CEO of Corendon Tourism Group and Chair of the NAF Ball, shared his thoughts on the night: "My deep-rooted passion for travel and connecting with people is inherent in my character. Like NAF, my focus lies in nurturing friendships and goodwill. In addition to strengthening ties between America and the Netherlands, I also focus on ties between America and Curaçao, an island with a Dutch flavor."

Reyhan Özgür and his wife, Ceren Özgür, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in New York, were among the distinguished guests. Biray Öğüt, General Manager of Corendon Curacao, expressed their joy in participating in the night.

Jimmy Cüneyt Gürkan
Ceo Club New York
+1 646-942-8229
info@ceoclubnewyork.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

"NAF Ball 2023: A Night of Cultural Celebration"

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more