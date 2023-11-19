"NAF Ball 2023: A Night of Cultural Celebration"
The NAF, a crucial bridge for impactful Netherlands-America exchanges, held the 2023 NAF Ball at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.
Atilay Uslu, CEO of Corendon Tourism Group and NAF Ball Chair, shared: "My passion for travel and people is inherent. I focus on ties between America and Curaçao, a Dutch-flavored island.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "NAF Ball 2023: A Night of Cultural Celebration"
— Atilay Uslu
2023 NAF Ball Takes Center Stage at The Plaza Hotel in New York City
The Netherlands-America Foundation (NAF), serving as a vital link promoting impactful exchanges between the Netherlands and America, hosted the NAF Ball 2023 at the iconic venue of The Plaza Hotel in New York.
Under the patronage of Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and Professor Pieter van Vollenhoven, the NAF Ball 2023 Silent Auction took place on Friday, November 17, 2023, showcasing NAF's commitment to initiating and supporting impactful exchanges between the Netherlands and America. The foundation's initiatives include prestigious Fulbright Scholarships and programs in arts, business, public policy, and historic preservation.
The evening kicked off with the Gerard Carelli Orchestra, followed by Karsu Dönmez's unforgettable performance with songs in Turkish, Dutch, and English. The night, sponsored by Corendon Airlines and Corendon Curacao Hotels and Resort, was enhanced with special awards.
Adding a touch of Dutch ambiance, the island of Curaçao, home to Corendon hotels, brought vibrancy to the event. Atilay Uslu, CEO of Corendon Tourism Group and Chair of the NAF Ball, shared his thoughts on the night: "My deep-rooted passion for travel and connecting with people is inherent in my character. Like NAF, my focus lies in nurturing friendships and goodwill. In addition to strengthening ties between America and the Netherlands, I also focus on ties between America and Curaçao, an island with a Dutch flavor."
Reyhan Özgür and his wife, Ceren Özgür, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in New York, were among the distinguished guests. Biray Öğüt, General Manager of Corendon Curacao, expressed their joy in participating in the night.
