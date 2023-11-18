Two Wanted Suspects Arrested

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District Crime Suppression Team announce an arrest has been made in reference to two wanted suspects in reference to a US District Court Indictment.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, pursuant to a DC District Court Indictment, 20-year-old Keion Brown, of Northwest, DC, and 18-year-old Jovan Williams, of Northwest, DC, were placed under arrest by Sixth Crime Suppression Team officers.

At the time of the arrest, Brown and Williams and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Maryland, were charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License and in the following offenses:

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): At approximately 7:38 p.m., in the 1800 block of Half Street, Southwest. CCN: 23188755

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 8:15 p.m., at 8 th Street and P Street, Northwest. CCN: 23188770

Armed Carjacking (Gun): at approximately 9:07 p.m., 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN:23188793

Additionally, Williams was arrested in connection with an arrest warrant out of the state of Maryland.

Previously, on June 27, 2023, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) arrested 12 alleged members of a violent drug trafficking organization known as the “Kennedy Street Crew,” or “KDY,” on charges including conspiracy to commit drug trafficking, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of firearms by persons convicted of a crime, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. In addition to the arrests, law enforcement seized multiple firearms and narcotics.

The Metropolitan Police Department are seeking an additional two suspects that are wanted pursuant to a United States District Court indictment for similar charges that are associated with the previous arrests.

The wanted suspects can be seen below:

24-year-old Warren Lawrence Fields, III, of Oxon Hill, MD

27-year-old Juwan Demetrius Clark, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.