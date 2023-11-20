New Product for Rooftop Energy
Flower Turbines announces its latest product, the Flat Rooftop Mount, a no bolt solution for wind and solar.ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines announces its latest product, the EcoRoof Energy Hub, a patent-pending no bolt solution for wind and solar on flat rooftops.
Traditional rooftop mounting systems come with potential drawbacks such as water leakage and the risk of roof damage during severe weather events. The EcoRoof Energy Hub from Flower Turbines addresses these concerns while offering enhanced safety and resilience. For more information, see the update on our funding site at https://tinyurl.com/mk4mpnxy.
Property owners can maximize their energy generation potential by placing wind turbines and solar panels side by side using this versatile system.
The mounting system not only simplifies the installation process but also eliminates the need for traditional bolts, preserving the integrity of the existing roof structure. Each module comes with three turbines pre-arranged to create a synergistic cluster effect and with room for solar.
The mounting system is available first in the EU and soon in other countries.
Flower Turbines makes three sizes of beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations. For more information, please contact us at support.eu@flowerturbines.com or visit our website at https://flowerturbines.com/locations/europe/. For countries outside of Europe: support.us@flowerturbines.com.
Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years for this product. EU Website: https://www.flowerturbines.com/europe
Flower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A at https://tinyurl.com/mk4mpnxy.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular (https://alturl.com/wpfpr) and Risks (https://alturl.com/8hrbw) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
