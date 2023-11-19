Bioplastics International Wins Bio Tech Category at 2023 Go Global Awards for Saving Our Oceans from Plastic Destruction

Bioplastics International Wins Bio Tech Award at 2023 Go Global Awards

Time to save our oceans is now, let the water soluble revolution begin!” — Garrett Valentino

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bioplastics International , a world leader in the bioplastics industry, has won the Bio Tech category award at the prestigious 2023 Go Global Awards, on November 8th in Providence, Rhode Island. This global event, hosted by the International Trade Council and the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, brought more than 400 finalists from 81 countries together for fierce competition, presenting in person to a live panel of international judges. The Go Global Awards contest provided a unique platform for showcasing Bioplastics International's achievements to save our oceans and expanding international business opportunities.The Go Global Awards are a set of annual awards given to businesses that have demonstrated exceptional success in expanding their operations globally. The awards are designed to recognize and celebrate the achievements of businesses that have successfully entered international markets and made a significant impact."We are honored to win the Bio Tech category award for the 2023 Go Global Awards," said Garrett Valentino, President/CEO at Bioplastics International. "This recognition highlights our incredible accomplishments to stop ocean plastic pollution and the complete plastic destruction of our planet." At the awards competition, Garrett Valentino dissolved a sugar cane PVA supermarket bag in less than two minutes in front of a live panel of judges, and drank some of the water.About Bioplastics International:Bioplastics International is creator of the world’s first and only, patent pending, water soluble sugar cane Polyvinyl Alcohol, (PVA) deemed edible for humans by the FDA, to replace virtually all plastics to stop the destruction of our oceans from plastic pollution. Water soluble sugar cane PVA can be set to dissolve in any water, from minutes to months, yet is stronger and more durable than petroleum based plastics. Sugar cane PVA contains no plastics, no chemicals, no toxins, no heavy metals, no fossil fuels, no microplastics, and will completely dissolve to bio carbon dioxide, similar to what we exhale, and water. It can be safely eaten by sea turtles, fish, birds, marine mammals, even humans. "Water soluble sugar cane PVA is the only effective way to end the catastrophic plastic pollution and acidification of the world's oceans, it is the way of the future, the next level above the outdated technologies of biodegradable or compostable, the most environmentally friendly replacement for plastics on the planet", said Valentino.Garrett Valentino emphasized, " Fourteen million tons of plastic enter our oceans annually. Due to the exorbitant amounts of fossil fuel carbon dioxide being absorbed by our oceans, the pH levels of our oceans are dropping, killing coral and plankton, next will be shellfish, then onto the larger fish. For every three tons of fish in our oceans, there is one ton of plastic. The ocean plastic pollution doubles every six years, and there seems to be no stopping it. Recycling does absolutely nothing. It is estimated, unless something is done immediately, by the year 2048, 80% of the fish in our oceans will be dead. We have the only solution, the world's only PVA with the esteemed Biopreferred Status from the USDA. We manufacture water soluble sugar cane PVA pellets, films, fiber, packaging films, cling films, supermarket bags, produce bags, cigarette filters, dog waste bags, nutrient infused agriculture mulch films, meat trays, lunch trays, packaging peanuts, bubble wrap, laundry bags, laundry pods, and much more. Petroleum plastics need to be completely removed from our planet, for future generations to survive".

Our sugar cane water soluble PVA films dissolve in minutes