Bioplastics International Selected as Finalist for the 2023 Go Global Awards
Every six years, the plastic pollution of our oceans is being doubled, turning our oceans into plastic soup, our water soluble sugar cane bio PVA is the only solution to stop this immediately.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioplastics International, a leading Biotech company, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Go Global Awards. This global event, hosted by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, in partnership with the International Trade Council, brings together CEOs, government trade and investment agency chiefs, and industry leaders from over 76 countries, providing a unique platform for showcasing Bioplastics International's achievements and expanding international business opportunities.
As a finalist, Bioplastics International will have the opportunity to present before esteemed government trade and investment agency chiefs from more than 30 countries, engage in targeted B2B meetings, and participate in a multilateral trade and investment program tailored to support international expansion efforts. This exclusive program aims to connect companies with potential partners, facilitate networking opportunities, and foster strategic alliances to drive global growth.
"We are honored to be selected as a finalist for the 2023 Go Global Awards," said Garrett Valentino, President/CEO at Bioplastics International. "This recognition not only highlights our incredible accomplishments to stop plastic pollution and the complete destruction of our planet, but also provides a platform to engage with influential industry leaders and decision-makers. We are excited to showcase our organization, explore new business prospects, and contribute to the global dialogue on trade and investment."
The Go Global Awards program celebrates achievements across various sectors, with 63 awards to be presented during the event. It brings together more than 500 CEOs representing companies of all sizes, from billion-dollar corporations to fast-growing startups, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and business development opportunities on a global scale. The 2022 Go Global Awards were held in Tallinn, Estonia, and hosted by the Government of Estonia under the Enterprise Estonia agency.
About Bioplastics International:
Bioplastics International is a world leader in the manufacture of plant based bioplastic resins and products, and the creator of the world’s first and only, patent pending, water soluble sugar cane Polyvinyl Alcohol, (PVA) deemed edible for humans by the FDA, to replace plastics to stop the Earth’s destruction from plastic pollution. Water soluble bio based PVA is programmable to dissolve in any water, from minutes to months, yet is stronger and more durable than petroleum based plastics. Sugar cane bio PVA contains no plastics, no chemicals, no toxins, no heavy metals, no fossil fuels, no microplastics, and will completely dissolve to bio carbon dioxide and water. Bio PVA is the most effective way to end the catastrophic plastic pollution and acidification of the world's oceans, it is the way of the future, the next level above biodegradable or compostable, the most environmentally friendly replacement for plastics on the planet.
About the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation:
The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation serves as the proud host of the 2023 Go Global Awards. As the state's economic development agency, the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is dedicated to driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and promoting international trade and investment opportunities. With a forward-thinking approach, strategic geographic location, robust infrastructure, and a diverse resource base, Rhode Island has emerged as an epicenter of economic activity in the USA. By hosting the Go Global Awards, Rhode Island Commerce aims to showcase the state's strengths, connect global businesses with local industries, and create new opportunities in the international supply chain and foreign direct investment into the State. This collaboration between Rhode Island Commerce and the International Trade Council ensures a dynamic and impactful program that supports businesses in their expansion efforts and celebrates global business success.
