Granda Entertainment Launches Latin Music Pride Project for Year-Round Celebrations
Granda Entertainment Launches Latin Music Pride Project, celebrating diversity year-round with major label collaborations and emphasis on LGBT marketing.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Granda Entertainment, a prominent player in the music industry with over 40 years of experience, proudly announces the launch of the Latin Music Pride Project, an initiative that intertwines the vibrant beats of Latin music with the year-round celebration of pride. This project aims to elevate the diversity and unity celebrated at pride events across the US and Latin America, happening not only in June but throughout the entire year.
Why Hispanic and Latin Representation Matters:
The Latin Music Pride Project celebrates the rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions within the Latin community. By showcasing Hispanic and Latin artists at pride events year-round, the project emphasizes the importance of unity within our varied community. It provides a platform for diverse voices to be heard, fostering inclusivity and a sense of belonging for everyone.
Partnerships with Major Labels:
Granda Entertainment is thrilled to collaborate with some of the biggest labels worldwide, including Sony Music, Warner Music, Universal Music, and other independent labels. This collaboration will allow the coordination of performances from a diverse array of Latin music artists, creating awe-inspiring shows that elevate the energy and excitement of pride events to new heights.
The Power of LGBT Marketing:
In addition to the Latin Music Pride Project, Granda Entertainment emphasizes the importance of LGBT marketing. The company offers comprehensive music marketing services, artist development, promotions, promo tours, and more. Granda Entertainment understands the significance of reaching the LGBT market and is dedicated to helping artists and labels amplify their message, connect with diverse audiences, and make a lasting impact.
How You Can Get Involved:
Granda Entertainment invites event organizers, artists, and music enthusiasts to join in this exciting journey. Whether through collaboration or participation, the Latin Music Pride Project offers numerous ways to amplify the Latin rhythm and spread the message of unity and inclusivity.
Incluvision Support:
As part of the Granda Entertainment family, the company proudly owns and operates Incluvision, providing top-notch audio-visual support to make events a truly immersive experience.
Thank you for your time and consideration. Let's make the upcoming pride events, happening all year round, and our comprehensive LGBT marketing services unforgettable!
About Granda Entertainment:
Granda Entertainment is the parent company of the record label Angel Eyes Music. With over 40 years in the music industry, we take pride in supporting both established artists and emerging talents.
We have expertise in both mainstream and LGBT+ markets. Our consultancy agency, El Asesor de la Música, is dedicated to helping artists find their voice and connect with their audience.
We also own Incluvision (the first LGBTQIA+ streaming platform for the Spanish-speaking community), aiming to amplify the voices of this underrepresented group.
Joe Granda
Granda Entertainment, LLC.
+1 305-724-6968
email us here