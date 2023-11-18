Up-and-coming comedian and FSU student Nick Pasquale on his pivot from baseball to comedy and learning from Hollywood
EINPresswire.com/ -- For Weed And Whiskey News host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner, the inaugural Comedy Fantasy Camp in Hollywood, Calif. earlier this fall was both a source of improvisational insight and a wealth of inspiration—not from just the celebrity hosts and special guests, but also from the attendees themselves.
Such inspiration led to a conversation with fellow camp attendee Nick Pasquale in Ep. 67 of the Weed And Whiskey News show and podcast. An up-and-coming performer and student at Florida State University, Pasquale recently made the leap from college baseball to comedy. With just a few months of improv classes under his belt, Pasquale, 18, flew to Hollywood for the October event for the opportunity to learn from legends like Adam Carolla (whose podcast of which Pasquale is already a fan), Jay Leno, and Caroline Rhea.
“I’m still so new to the comedy scene, so I’m willing to try new things and take suggestions from the counselors,” Pasquale says, whose quick-on-his-feet nature has served him well in his baseball career and now, on the improv stage.
Learn more about what's next for Nick Pasquale in Ep. 67 of W&W News, streaming now on Weed And Whiskey TV. The episode, which also features fellow Comedy Fantasy Camp alumni Laura McKenzie Stanton and Susan Guidi

About Weed And Whiskey TV, Home of W&W News
Weed And Whiskey TV is an on-demand TV network channel featuring “highly”entertaining cannabis and spirit-friendly programming, including W&W News. The network’s original, short-form content averages about 4 minutes and 20 seconds in length, and is available on most streaming devices. Discover curated music concerts, feature films, shows, holiday specials and more on Weed And Whiskey TV. Roll one up, take a sip, and enjoy TV with a twist.
Weed And Whiskey News is a short-format news show and podcast. With bite-sized content covering cannabis and spirits education—from legislation, technology and medical advancements to up-and-coming brands and industry updates—W&W News blends news and lifestyle content with comedy, music, and entertainment.
About Jerry “J-Man” Joyner
Jerry “J-Man” Joyner is the founder of the Weed And Whiskey TV channel and host of the Weed And Whiskey News show and podcast. An outspoken advocate for the cannabis industry, Joyner (who was actually born on 4/20) has been partaking for half a century and is a frequent guest of talk radio shows throughout the U.S. Visit the official J-Man website to learn more about J-Man or contact him for speaking engagements.
