Volie, Inc Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Compliance
FORT MYERS, FL, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volie, Inc, the leading provider of Automotive BDC Software, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type ll audit, achieving compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data environment for our customers.
Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), a SOC 2 information security standard is a report that validates controls relevant to security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
The audit was completed with the help of Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body helping organizations obtain and maintain global compliance standards.
Johanson Group attested to Volie Inc.’s information security controls meeting the leading industry standards for Automotive BDC Software. Johanson Group specializes in SOC 2 audits and provides audit and professional services to public and private companies, large and small, in a variety of industries.
SOC 2 has a rigorous requirement on how companies handle customer data and information, so compliance guarantees established and implemented organizational practices are in place to safeguard customer data.
At its core, Volie, Inc. is committed to providing identity management and mission-critical data to the automotive industry. Data integrity and security is a fundamental part of how Volie, Inc manages user identity. SOC 2 Type ll compliance represents a commitment that secure systems and controls are maintained by the organization on an ongoing basis.
About Volie
Based in Fort Myers, FL, Volie is the communication software for the automotive industry that enables dealers, BDCs, call centers, and vendors to manage campaigns, customer data, and communication types, all under one powerful platform. It is specifically designed for auto dealers as a unified, web-based platform that integrates data management, automated campaigns, omnichannel marketing including calls, email, and text, and real-time reporting to increase productivity, reduce time-consuming manual tasks, and enable business continuity from anywhere.
sara Callahan
Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), a SOC 2 information security standard is a report that validates controls relevant to security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
The audit was completed with the help of Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body helping organizations obtain and maintain global compliance standards.
Johanson Group attested to Volie Inc.’s information security controls meeting the leading industry standards for Automotive BDC Software. Johanson Group specializes in SOC 2 audits and provides audit and professional services to public and private companies, large and small, in a variety of industries.
SOC 2 has a rigorous requirement on how companies handle customer data and information, so compliance guarantees established and implemented organizational practices are in place to safeguard customer data.
At its core, Volie, Inc. is committed to providing identity management and mission-critical data to the automotive industry. Data integrity and security is a fundamental part of how Volie, Inc manages user identity. SOC 2 Type ll compliance represents a commitment that secure systems and controls are maintained by the organization on an ongoing basis.
About Volie
Based in Fort Myers, FL, Volie is the communication software for the automotive industry that enables dealers, BDCs, call centers, and vendors to manage campaigns, customer data, and communication types, all under one powerful platform. It is specifically designed for auto dealers as a unified, web-based platform that integrates data management, automated campaigns, omnichannel marketing including calls, email, and text, and real-time reporting to increase productivity, reduce time-consuming manual tasks, and enable business continuity from anywhere.
sara Callahan
Carter West Public Relations
+7 7272 88 21 59
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn