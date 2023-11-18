FrédARico: A Virtual Clown Doctor Revolutionizing Mental Well-being Through Laughter and Dolphin Swims

FrédARico the virtual Hologram Clown with his soap bubble experience supporting well-being for mental health

A milestone in the world of virtual entertainment and healthcare: The first virtual hologram clown doctor, FrédARico, takes the stage!

Laughter gets bigger when it's shared” — Charlie Rivel

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, November 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative Munich-based startup "SO GEHT WOW" has revolutionized the world of entertainment and healthcare by presenting the first virtual clown doctor as a 3D hologram: FrédARico. This charming digital clown was created by founder Markus Strobl, who has spent decades collecting historical clown scenes from around the world, digitizing them and analysing them using artificial intelligence. He even met the late clowns Charlie Rivel and Oleg Popov. The biggest clowns alive, for example Fumagalli, are Embassadors for FrédARico.

Markus Strobl, the visionary founder of "SO GEHT WOW," has invested not only his heart and soul, but also over a half million euros in the development of this sensational concept. His passion for the art of clowning and his determination to find innovative ways to improve emotional and mental health have led to this ground-breaking idea. "It was a lot of sleepless nights. Unfortunately, innovation often leads to closed doors in Germany. In the end, I realized FrédARico through an international network and without a single euro of funding," says inventor Strobl.

In the ever-evolving world of virtual reality, FrédARico, the virtual hologram clown doctor, has emerged as a transformative force, leaving users enchanted and positively impacting their mental health. Through whimsical escapades that include swimming with dolphins and office visits from soap bubble clownfish, FrédARico harnesses the timeless wisdom of legendary clowns like Charlie Rivel, Grock, and Lou Jacobs to create joyous experiences that go beyond mere entertainment. These extraordinary experiences help to reduce stress, lift the mood and increase well-being. Professor Dr. Markus M. Lerch (Medical Director and Chairman of the Board LMU Klinikum München): "FrédARico is a very special invention."

Imagine donning an Augmented Reality (AR) headset like the Microsoft HoloLens 2 and witnessing FrédARico materialize as a 3D hologram, complete with vibrant colors, dynamic gestures, and a contagious sense of joy. FrédARico is not just a visual spectacle; he is a companion dedicated to enhancing the mental health of users in the workplace.

The initial users of FrédARico have expressed profound enthusiasm for the virtual clown doctor's ability to transport them into a realm of pure delight. The pinnacle of this magical journey is an invitation to swim with dolphins—an experience that goes beyond the confines of reality, offering users a therapeutic escape into a world of wonder.

Studies have consistently shown the positive impact of laughter on mental health, and FrédARico leverages the expertise of iconic clowns to craft experiences that are not only entertaining but also beneficial for well-being. As users find themselves immersed in the virtual world, they are greeted by the infectious laughter and charm reminiscent of legendary clowns, fostering an atmosphere of positivity.

One of FrédARico's most whimsical offerings involves bringing soap bubble clownfish into users' offices, creating a surreal and enchanting experience. The delicate dance of clownfish in soap bubbles, accompanied by FrédARico's laughter, transforms the mundane into a whimsical wonderland, leaving users in awe.

The therapeutic benefits of these experiences extend beyond mere amusement. Users report enhanced mood, reduced stress levels, and an overall improvement in mental well-being after engaging with FrédARico. By combining entertainment with elements proven to boost mental health, FrédARico becomes a beacon of positivity in the digital realm.

FrédARico's approach is rooted in the deep understanding of the psychological benefits of laughter, drawing inspiration from legendary clowns who have mastered the art of spreading joy. As users revel in the delightful antics of the virtual clown doctor, they are reminded of the timeless truth that laughter is a powerful tonic for the soul.

In a world where the importance of mental health is increasingly acknowledged, FrédARico stands at the forefront, demonstrating how technology, when infused with the wisdom of the great clowns, can become a catalyst for joy and well-being. The users, now enchanted and uplifted, eagerly await their next virtual encounter with FrédARico, the hologram clown doctor who has seamlessly blended laughter, dolphins, and whimsy into a digital tapestry of mental wellness.

From 2024, companies in Europe will be able to book wellness days with FrédARico for their employees. Also planned for the USA from the end of 2024.

FrédARico Well-being Experience