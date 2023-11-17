Woman Arrested for Northwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce a woman has been arrested in a shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, at approximately 9:14 pm., the suspect made disparaging remarks in the presence of the victim. The victim and the suspect then became involved in an argument. The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant, 31-year-old Diamond Denise Early, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.

