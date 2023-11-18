Trade Show: Enforce TacFeb26

Enforce Tac is an established meeting place for the security and armed forces industry: By experts, for experts.

Enforce Tac, which will take place in Nuremberg, Germany on February 26 – February 28, 2024, enables direct, discreet interaction with a wide range of security experts and qualified manufacturers from around the world all in one place.

Exhibitors at Enforce Tac include manufacturers of weapons, weapon accessories, communications and optoelectronics as well as tactical equipment and special vehicles, operational clothing manufacturers and more.

Idaho Commerce is recruiting up to four Idaho-based small businesses for a shared booth space in the US Pavilion at the show. This is a first come first serve opportunity for any interested companies who would like to participate. A STEP grant will be available to a small number of eligible companies.

If you’re in the security or armed forces industry, don’t miss out on this opportunity! This trade show offers you the chance to expand your capabilities, know-how and to make new business contacts worldwide.

Interested in applying? Contact us here.

Apply by September 8.