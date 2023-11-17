Submit Release
News Search

There were 900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,642 in the last 365 days.

David Davis Mansion to be featured on Christmas at the Mansions tour in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON - The David Davis Mansion and Ewing Manor will again be featured on the popular Christmas at the Mansions tour in Bloomington-Normal on Saturday, Dec. 9.

 

Tours run from 2-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person in advance and can be purchased at Casey's Garden Shop, AB Hatchery, Donny B's Popcorn, and Hy-Vee, or online. Tickets will be sold at each location on the day of the event for $20 per person.

 

The David Davis Mansion's spectacular Gilded Age Christmas decorations will highlight the differences between America's innovative holiday customers and traditional Victorian Christmas celebrations.

 

Born on Dec. 25, 1880, Hazle Buck Ewing celebrated her birthday and other Christmas festivities at Ewing Manor. Rooms will be decorated in observance of both celebrations.

 

The David Davis Mansion was the home of David Davis, a Supreme Court justice and senator from Illinois. Today, it is a state historic site managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. For additional information about the holiday tour or about either site, call the David Davis Mansion at 309-828-1084 or Ewing Manor at 309-438-6333.

You just read:

David Davis Mansion to be featured on Christmas at the Mansions tour in Bloomington-Normal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more