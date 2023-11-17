David Davis Mansion to be featured on Christmas at the Mansions tour in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON - The David Davis Mansion and Ewing Manor will again be featured on the popular Christmas at the Mansions tour in Bloomington-Normal on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Tours run from 2-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person in advance and can be purchased at Casey's Garden Shop, AB Hatchery, Donny B's Popcorn, and Hy-Vee, or online. Tickets will be sold at each location on the day of the event for $20 per person.

The David Davis Mansion's spectacular Gilded Age Christmas decorations will highlight the differences between America's innovative holiday customers and traditional Victorian Christmas celebrations.

Born on Dec. 25, 1880, Hazle Buck Ewing celebrated her birthday and other Christmas festivities at Ewing Manor. Rooms will be decorated in observance of both celebrations.

The David Davis Mansion was the home of David Davis, a Supreme Court justice and senator from Illinois. Today, it is a state historic site managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. For additional information about the holiday tour or about either site, call the David Davis Mansion at 309-828-1084 or Ewing Manor at 309-438-6333.