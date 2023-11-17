Vandalia Statehouse to host candlelight tours and open house on Dec. 9

VANDALIA - The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site, the oldest surviving capitol building in Illinois, will host public candlelight tours the evening of Saturday, Dec. 9 as part of the site's annual Christmas open house.

Visitors will find the building illuminated by more than 150 candles and trimmed with holiday decorations.

The festivities are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Visitors will be invited to stroll through the historic site while enjoying a cup of hot apple cider and homemade cookies made by the Vandalia High School Okaw culinary class.

The first 100 families to visit will receive a free Christmas ornament. The site will collect non-perishable or canned food items from visitors to donate to the local food pantry.

The event is hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which manages the site, and the Old Capitol Foundation.

The Vandalia Statehouse is the oldest surviving capitol building in Illinois. It served as the state capitol from 1836 to 1839. The site, at 315 W. Gallatin St., is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, call 618-283-1161.