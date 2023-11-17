Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,644 in the last 365 days.

Vandalia Statehouse to host candlelight tours and open house on Dec. 9

VANDALIA - The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site, the oldest surviving capitol building in Illinois, will host public candlelight tours the evening of Saturday, Dec. 9 as part of the site's annual Christmas open house.

 

Visitors will find the building illuminated by more than 150 candles and trimmed with holiday decorations.

 

The festivities are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Visitors will be invited to stroll through the historic site while enjoying a cup of hot apple cider and homemade cookies made by the Vandalia High School Okaw culinary class.

 

The first 100 families to visit will receive a free Christmas ornament. The site will collect non-perishable or canned food items from visitors to donate to the local food pantry.

 

The event is hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which manages the site, and the Old Capitol Foundation.

 

The Vandalia Statehouse is the oldest surviving capitol building in Illinois. It served as the state capitol from 1836 to 1839. The site, at 315 W. Gallatin St., is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, call 618-283-1161.

You just read:

Vandalia Statehouse to host candlelight tours and open house on Dec. 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more