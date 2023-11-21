Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance Celebrates GivingTuesday with corporate matched charity donations
This GivingTuesday, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance will inspire generosity throughout its organization by matching its employee donations up to $1500.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This GivingTuesday, Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance will once again inspire generosity throughout its organization by matching its employee donations up to $1500 to the charity of their choice.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. The movement will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 28, 2023, and throughout the year.
Crossroads first participated in the event in 2020, adding a corporate match last year in 2022, and was delighted when its employees successfully raised over $4600 in support of multiple charities, including: American Diabetes Association, Angels Among Us, Boys Republic, Canines for Warriors, Caterina's Club, Feed the Children, Foodbank of Southern California, Friends of Long Beach Animals, Grant Me Hope, Greater Chicago Food Depository, House of Ruth, Loma Linda University Health, Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation, Project Street Vet, San Andreas High School, Scottish Rite for Children, Shoestring City Ranch, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Toys for Tots, and Wags & Walks Rescue.
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eleven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts.
"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s Chief Executive Officer. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."
About Crossroads
Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, LLC is a leading transportation equipment leasing company headquartered in Southern California. Over the years, we have grown into a national lender with an array of financial products designed to help businesses succeed. We strive to build long-term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital. Our industry expertise affords our customers a competitive advantage in the market.
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity to transform communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eleven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Whether it is making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe.
