Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance Named Finance Referral Partner for TruckTractorTrailer.com
Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance, an industry-leading provider of financing & insurance solutions, is delighted to announce a new partnership with TTT
Our partnership is built on mutual trust and respect, a very collaborative culture, and a shared embrace of technology.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, an industry-leading provider of financing and insurance solutions tailored for commercial transportation, is delighted to announce a new partnership with TruckTractorTrail.com (TTT), an online marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of commercial transportation equipment.
— Crossroads’ Inside Sales Manager Nelson Suarez
This strategic collaboration represents a growth opportunity for both businesses, as Crossroads seeks to expand its national customer base, and TTT looks to accelerate its transactions by offering financing and insurance options to its qualified equipment buyers.
TruckTractorTrailer.com is a B2B SaaS (Software as a Service) enabled commercial equipment marketplace that provides a cloud-based platform supported by modern processes, allowing buyers and sellers to act on opportunities in real time.
Under this new partnership, Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance will be the primary finance referral partner for TTT, offering many financing and insurance options to their members.
"TTT has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach to the trucking industry, and we are proud to align ourselves with their vision,” says Crossroads’ Inside Sales Manager Nelson Suarez. “Our partnership is built on mutual trust and respect, a very collaborative culture, and a shared embrace of technology."
"Crossroads is a natural fit for us," said Allan Anastacio, Head of Sales at TTT. "Their deep industry knowledge and commitment to providing flexible financial solutions make them the ideal finance partner for us. Together, we can empower our customers to make the most of their investment and find success in the trucking Industry."
About TruckTractorTrailer.com (TTT)
TruckTractorTrailer.com facilitates growth by generating and accelerating revenue for companies from all corners of the trucking and transportation industries. We do this by connecting people and modernizing processes through technology, accessibility and a unique ‘out of industry’ perspective. TTT was founded with the purpose to unite these industries by helping businesses run smoother and faster, focus on quality, and streamline existing, outdated processes.
For more information, please visit www.trucktractortrailer.com
About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance
Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, LLC is a leading transportation equipment leasing company headquartered in Southern California. Over the years, we have grown into a national lender with an array of financial products designed to help businesses succeed. We strive to build long-term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital. Our industry expertise affords our customers a competitive advantage in the market.
