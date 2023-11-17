Council Supports Seaport Hotel Banquet Workers

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution in support of the Seaport Hotel banquet workers.

In July 2023, the Seaport Hotel banquet workers petitioned to join UNITE HERE Local 26 – the hospitality employees union; however, the Seaport Hotel has delayed the union vote through legal maneuvers.

The Banquets and Convention Services workers at the Seaport Hotel are ambassadors for the City of Boston and feed thousands of guests for countless community organizations and causes every year. The Council went on record expressing support for the Banquets and Convention Services workers, and called on the hotel owner, Fidelity Investments, to let their workers vote in a free and fair union election.