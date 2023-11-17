Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,678 in the last 365 days.

Council Supports Seaport Hotel Banquet Workers

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution in support of the Seaport Hotel banquet workers.

In July 2023, the Seaport Hotel banquet workers petitioned to join UNITE HERE Local 26 – the hospitality employees union; however, the Seaport Hotel has delayed the union vote through legal maneuvers.

The Banquets and Convention Services workers at the Seaport Hotel are ambassadors for the City of Boston and feed thousands of guests for countless community organizations and causes every year. The Council went on record expressing support for the Banquets and Convention Services workers, and called on the hotel owner, Fidelity Investments, to let their workers vote in a free and fair union election.

You just read:

Council Supports Seaport Hotel Banquet Workers

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more