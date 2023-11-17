AG Yost Issues Statement on Investigation Into Complaints Against STRS Director

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the appointment of special counsel to investigate allegations of misconduct by Bill Neville, director of the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS).

“Any allegation of misconduct of this nature is troubling,” Yost said. “Half a million teachers and retirees rely upon the fiducial trust of STRS, which compounds my concern. I have appointed outside counsel to conduct a thorough, independent investigation of these allegations.”

By statute, the Ohio Attorney General’s office provides legal counsel for STRS.

No further information will be released while the investigation is in progress.

