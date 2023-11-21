Hifi Named ECC 2023 Innovation Award Winner

Advanced HDS pipeline monitoring platform supporting industry with innovative solutions

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hifi Engineering Inc. ("Hifi"), a leader in distributed fiber optic sensing technology for asset monitoring, has been honored with the 2023 Innovation Award from the Energy Connections Canada (ECC) Foundation. Hifi’s innovative and unique fiber optic based High Fidelity Distributed Sensing (HDS™) technology is a next generation platform capable of providing real time event detection using acoustics, temperature, and vibration / strain. By leveraging advanced machine learning on sensing data using specialized fiber optics on a fully distributed basis, the technology provides for comprehensive monitoring of pipelines. HDS not only senses leaks in real time, but also captures other integrity, anomaly and operating conditions.

Each year ECC recognizes excellence in Safety, Quality and Innovation as well as our Most Outstanding Contribution Award. ECC is proud to recognize HiFi and its development, growth & accomplishments over the last 5 years of the HDS technology. “Congratulations to the Team at Hifi,” said ECC’s Executive Director, Rick Tofani.

Energy regulators and other industry stakeholders are now beginning to recognize that distributed monitoring technologies such as Hifi's innovations with HDS have the ability to significantly improve safety and sustainability in the industry. Hifi, along with Husky Midstream and Stantec, presented the impact of using recent enhancements to the HDS technology for comprehensive slope stability monitoring at the 2022 International Pipeline Conference. Rapid evolution of Hifi’s sensing platform and in particular advancements in the underpinning machine learning algorithms have enabled pipeline operators to push the value of the application space further to meet a broad cross-section of operational needs, ranging from pig tracking and thermal insulation mapping to deep fake digital verification and validation as well as cumulative pipeline strain reporting.

"We are so honoured to have been nominated for this ECC Foundation award," said Steven Koles, Hifi’s President and CEO. "Hifi is committed to continued innovation, and we are proud to help contribute to pipeline safety, with a made-in-Canada solution for the relevant Canadian industry challenges."

About Hifi

Hifi is a privately held Canadian company, with minority ownership from Enbridge, Cenovus and BDC, specializing in the development, supply and commercial operation of next generation fiber optic sensing technologies and machine learning software primarily used for preventative monitoring of pipelines and other critical assets. Hifi’s technology is deployed or currently under deployment across over 3,000,000 meters of pipeline assets globally. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Hifi currently has a number of commercialized service offerings based on its high fidelity distributed sensing (HDS™) technology platform, over 100 patents issued or pending, and was named one of SDTC’s Sustainability Changemakers for both 2022 and 2023 in addition to winning awards from the Fiber Optic Sensing Association for Innovation (for Deep Fake Verification) and Project of the Year (for the 1,200 km TransMountain Expansion pipeline project), and ranking one of the Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

For more information, visit www.hifieng.com or contact info@hifieng.com

About Energy Connections Canda

ECC is a Canadian not for profit industry association representing the entire pipeline supply chain from owners and contractors to engineering, technology, academic and research organizations and supply and services companies.(www.energyconnectionscanada.com)