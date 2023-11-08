Hifi Ranked Number 530 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hifi Engineering Inc. (“Hifi”) today announced it ranked 530th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Hifi grew 209% during this period.

Hifi’s President & CEO Steven Koles credits Hifi’s tremendously talented and dedicated team members, market focus, industry leading sensing performance, and collaborative turnkey service offering with the company's revenue growth. "We at Hifi are truly honored to receive the esteemed Technology Fast 500 award", stated Steven Koles. “We thank all of our partners who have supported our growth over the past number of years”.

Hifi previously ranked 436 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for the 2021 program.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Hifi

Hifi is a privately held Canadian company, with minority ownership from Enbridge, Cenovus and BDC, specializing in the development, supply and commercial operation of next generation fiber optic sensing technologies and machine learning software primarily used for preventative monitoring of pipelines and other critical assets. Hifi’s technology is deployed or currently under deployment across over 3,000,000 meters of pipeline assets globally. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Hifi currently has a number of commercialized service offerings based on its high fidelity distributed sensing (HDS™) technology platform, over 100 patents issued or pending, and was named one of SDTC’s Sustainability Changemakers for both 2022 and 2023 in addition to winning awards from the Fiber Optic Sensing Association for Innovation (for Deep Fake Verification) and Project of the Year (for the 1,200 km TransMountain Expansion pipeline project).

For more information, visit www.hifieng.com or contact info@hifieng.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

# # #

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.