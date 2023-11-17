Music Superstar Narada Michael Walden Releases Dazzling New Album, Euphoria, Today
EINPresswire.com/ -- Superstar musician and producer Narada Michael Walden returns with the much-anticipated release of his new solo album, Euphoria, out today via Nicolosi/Walden Music. The dynamic, 11-song collection finds Walden – a multi-Grammy-winning producer whose No. 1 chart successes include Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin and many others – at the top of his game.
The album features guest appearances by music legends Stevie Wonder, Sting and Carlos Santana, as well as vocals by fast-rising star Cornell “CC” Carter, and mixes by famed Italian guitarist and producer Lino Nicolosi. The album was produced by Nicolosi/Walden Music (Nicolosi Team and Narada Michael Walden).
“I’m so excited for people to hear this album,” Walden says. “I’m like Bob Dylan in that I think whatever you get from my music is up to you, but I can say that my intention with these songs was to celebrate life and love. That’s the feeling I’m trying to share.”
On the rousing and inspirational track “The More I Love My Life,” Walden plays host to a supreme trio of special guests: Carlos Santana on guitar, Sting on vocals and Stevie Wonder on harmonica. Ultimate Classic Rock raved, “The energetic single features Sting, Carlos Santana and Stevie Wonder and proves that Walden hasn't lost a bit of his zest for making music.” Inspired by the 2001 French song, “L’amour a Tous Les Droits,” Walden created the song as an enchanting, world beat-flavored track that carries listeners off with its soulful grooves, widescreen hooks, sumptuous singing, impeccable musicianship and a sunny, motivating message.
The combination of Walden and Sting on lead and duet vocals is heavenly, and Carlos Santana weaves magic with his signature guitar licks and solos. And, of course, that transporting harmonica sound could only come from none other than Stevie Wonder.
“The song was a real joy to put together,” says Walden. “I wrote the lyrics with Jeffrey Cohen, and after I recorded the main parts I asked Carlos to play guitar on it. That’s when I got the idea for harmonica, so I asked Stevie Wonder if he would like to play on it. A while later, I was in New York to serve as musical director for the rainforest benefit that Trudie Styler produces. Sting came into town for rehearsals, and I got him down to Electric Lady Studios to sing on the track. Everybody who contributed was incredible and electrifying. The whole track came out just as I’d hoped.”
The buzz on Euphoria started weeks ago with the release of the hook-filled gem “I’d Rather Dance With You,” on which Walden shares vocals with Cornell “CC” Carter, the winner of New Artist of the Year in the 2018 SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards. The track zoomed to the number two spot on the UK soul chart and has been featured on BBC Sounds’ Tony Blackburn’s Soul on Sunday.
“The reaction to ‘I’d Rather Dance With You’ has been unbelievable,” Walden says. “CC has been singing on my records for a few years, and it’s been remarkable to see him blowing up and becoming a star in the UK. I did a mix of it and sent it to Lino Nicolosi, who did an out-of-this-world remix on it. It’s smashing!”
Earlier this year, listeners got a taste of another one of the album’s brilliant cuts – the joyous dance hit, “Baby Let’s Go,” which features an appearance by Dear Silas, the Mississippi-based rapper known for “I Ain’t Stressin’ Today,” which used a sample of Regina Belle’s 1989’s hit “Baby Come to Me,” produced and co-written by Walden.
“Dear Silas is an excellent rapper with such a musical flow,” Walden says. “I wrote and recorded ‘Baby Let’s Go,’ and he loved it. It occurred to me that it might be cool if he put a rap on it. He said he’d be glad to. Within days, he sent me the song back with him blowin’ on it – it was incredible. He brought it to another level.”
Walden also sings the praises of Nicolosi’s mix. “I told him, ‘Surprise me,’ and he sure did. I love how he can take what I do and change the mood. He’s remarkably diverse. He brings a cinematic element to the music.”
As the album unfolds, more treasures are revealed. There’s the bewitching title track that radiates positivity, and there’s even a “Euphoria Part 2,” crackling with unshakable dance rhythms as Carlos Santana returns for a searing guitar solo. “Take My Breath Away” is a transfixing soul rocker graced by a spine-tingling Lino Nicolosi guitar solo. The aptly named “Break Free” is a fun and frothy good time that positively flies, and “So Beautiful” is just that – it inhabits your senses like a luxurious dream.
Production of Euphoria took place at Walden’s own San Rafael-based Tarpan Studios as well as Nicolosi Studio in Milan, Italy. Walden sang lead vocals and played drums, bass and keyboards, with his right-hand man, Jim Reitzel, engineering. Among the featured talents are guitarists Lino Nicolosi and Jackson Allen, keyboardists Pino Nicolosi and Justin Dobrin. Background vocals were provided by Kelly Covington, as well as Walden’s wife, Katie, and her twin sister, Kristie Mersereau-Isaacson. Dora Nicolosi collaborated in arranging and singing on the backing vocals, giving a celestial atmosphere to the production.
Walden gives MVP status to the bass playing by Rossana Nicolosi, whom he calls “the secret sauce” on the album. “She’s a world-class bass player,” he says. “I’ve worked with some of the greatest bassists in history, and she’s right up there.”
Euphoria is Walden’s 18th solo album, and he calls it “a real leap forward. Every album is learning experience, and I grew so much working with all the great talents who helped make it happen. I’m especially indebted to Lino and his production team. I’m excited about where we’ll go next.”
ABOUT NARADA MICHAEL WALDEN:
Producing hits for artists as diverse as Aretha Franklin (including the platinum “Freeway of Love.”), Whitney Houston, The Temptations, Gladys Knight, Natalie Cole, Ray Charles, George Michael, Mariah Carey, Barbara Streisand, Lionel Ritchie, Steve Winwood, Stevie Wonder, Tom Jones, Jeff Beck, Lisa Fischer, and Wynonna Judd, the EMMY and multi-GRAMMY winner (Producer, Album and Song of The Year) has been at the helm of hit music that spans decades. His music flows freely from pop, rock and soul, to the rarified realms of jazz, fusion and world music. Walden was an integral part of introducing Whitney Houston (producing six of her seven #1 hits to break Michael Jackson’s record) and mega-star Mariah Carey to millions of fans worldwide, producing and writing the breakthrough hits that first brought these divas to the spotlight. Billboard Magazine honored him as one of the Top Ten Producers of all time.
For more information, visit: https://www.naradamichaelwalden.com/
