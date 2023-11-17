Submit Release
Portion of Cape Henlopen Fishing Pier to Close as Part of Ongoing Structural Analysis

A fishing pier juts out from the Cape Henlopen State Park Beach into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has closed the last 145 feet of the 1,300-foot Cape Henlopen State Park fishing pier. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation decided to close this portion of the World War II-era pier as part of an ongoing annual structural analysis. The annual engineering review is ongoing and will produce a detailed evaluation of the entire structure once complete. This study includes an underwater review of the pilings by a dive team.

The extent of repairs needed or when this portion of the pier will reopen is unknown at this time. Multiple pier repair projects have been completed over the past 15 years, including removing a portion of the pier in 2012. The most recent large project was in 2021, when multiple pile jackets were added to select pilings. The pier is well beyond its life expectancy.  

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

 Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

