Greene Towne Montessori School hosts short film "Blue" with Q&A discussion about maternal/paternal mental health
EINPresswire.com/ -- Greene Towne Montessori School invites the wider community to a thought-provoking evening of awareness and support. On December 6, 2023, join us for a special screening of the short film “Blue,” about maternal/paternal mental health, followed by a moderated discussion/Q&A session featuring filmmaker Chelsea Hall and coach Coral Edwards. The event aims to shed light on the crucial issue of parental mental health and encourage open conversations about the resources available, often underutilized by those in need.
The event will take place at Greene Towne Montessori School, 55 N. 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19103, starting at 7:00 pm. "Blue" delves into the challenges faced by a new mother navigating the complexities of physical and mental exhaustion during an endless night. The storyline explores the isolation and pain that often accompany the transformative journey of new motherhood, prompting reflection on how individuals can find support and care while dedicating themselves to their newborns.
We are pleased to have filmmaker Chelsea Hall and coach Coral Edwards with us for this event. Both Hall and Edwards bring valuable perspectives to the conversation, offering insights into the challenges presented in the film and addressing questions from the audience.
To ensure your spot at this important event, please RSVP at gtms.org/ParentEd. The event is open to all members of the community who wish to contribute to the dialogue surrounding maternal/paternal mental health.
Greene Towne is dedicated to fostering a community that values mental health and support for parents. By hosting events such as these, we aim to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide valuable resources for those facing the unique challenges of parenthood. Since 1966, Greene Towne has served young families who live and work in and around Logan Square, Center City, and across many Philly neighborhoods. Recently Greene Towne moved into a new, custom-designed building which provides 30,000 square feet of Montessori learning environments to meet the growing demand for high quality, accredited and licensed early childhood education for young Philadelphia families. For more information about the school, admissions, and Lower Elementary, visit www.gtms.org.
Nicole Leapheart
The event will take place at Greene Towne Montessori School, 55 N. 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19103, starting at 7:00 pm. "Blue" delves into the challenges faced by a new mother navigating the complexities of physical and mental exhaustion during an endless night. The storyline explores the isolation and pain that often accompany the transformative journey of new motherhood, prompting reflection on how individuals can find support and care while dedicating themselves to their newborns.
We are pleased to have filmmaker Chelsea Hall and coach Coral Edwards with us for this event. Both Hall and Edwards bring valuable perspectives to the conversation, offering insights into the challenges presented in the film and addressing questions from the audience.
To ensure your spot at this important event, please RSVP at gtms.org/ParentEd. The event is open to all members of the community who wish to contribute to the dialogue surrounding maternal/paternal mental health.
Greene Towne is dedicated to fostering a community that values mental health and support for parents. By hosting events such as these, we aim to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide valuable resources for those facing the unique challenges of parenthood. Since 1966, Greene Towne has served young families who live and work in and around Logan Square, Center City, and across many Philly neighborhoods. Recently Greene Towne moved into a new, custom-designed building which provides 30,000 square feet of Montessori learning environments to meet the growing demand for high quality, accredited and licensed early childhood education for young Philadelphia families. For more information about the school, admissions, and Lower Elementary, visit www.gtms.org.
Nicole Leapheart
Greene Towne Montessori School
+1 215-563-6368
nleapheart@gtms.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram