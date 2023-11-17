Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 2023

MARYLAND, November 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, November 17, 2023

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Nov. 27 at 2 p.m.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-29 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services Strengthening Maryland’s Public Health Infrastructure, $430,238 (Source of Funds: State Grant)

Special Appropriation #24-37 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Office of Food Systems Resilience and Department of Health and Human Services Food Security Initiatives, $11,060,000 (Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves) and Amendment to FY24 Operating Budget Resolution 20-184, Section G, Fiscal Year 2024 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Capital Area Food Bank, Inc.

(Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves) and Amendment to FY24 Operating Budget Resolution 20-184, Section G, Fiscal Year 2024 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Capital Area Food Bank, Inc. Supplemental Appropriation #24-36 to the FY24 Capital Budget Montgomery County Government, Office of the County Executive, Business Center Life Sciences and Technology Centers (No. 789057), $400,000 (Source of Funds: Current Revenue: General)

(Source of Funds: Current Revenue: General) Supplemental Appropriation #24-31 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Department of Police Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant Programs FY23 Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program - Competitive Grant Award, $499,993 (Source of Funds: Federal Grant)

(Source of Funds: Federal Grant) Supplemental Appropriation #24-23 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service General Personnel and Operating Costs, $616,400 (Source of Funds: Undesignated Fire Fund Reserves)

(Source of Funds: Undesignated Fire Fund Reserves) Resolution to approve or disapprove provisions of a Memorandum of Agreement between the County and the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #24-3 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, FY24 Montgomery County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association Contract, $336,188 (Source of Funds: Fire Fund Undesignated Reserves)

Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Expedited Bill 41-23, Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers - Amendments, would increase the amount of the length of service benefits to certain local fire and rescue department volunteers, and generally amend the law regarding local fire and rescue department volunteers.

Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers - Amendments, would increase the amount of the length of service benefits to certain local fire and rescue department volunteers, and generally amend the law regarding local fire and rescue department volunteers. Bill 42-23 , Health and Sanitation - Menstrual Products in Public Restrooms - Required, would require places of public accommodation to provide menstrual products in certain public restrooms at no charge to users, and generally amend the law regarding the provision of necessary health and sanitary products.

, Health and Sanitation - Menstrual Products in Public Restrooms - Required, would require places of public accommodation to provide menstrual products in certain public restrooms at no charge to users, and generally amend the law regarding the provision of necessary health and sanitary products. Resolution to adopt Bill 42-23, Health and Sanitation - Menstrual Products in Public Restrooms - Required, as a Board of Health Regulation, would adopt the requirements of the bill as a Board of Health regulation.

