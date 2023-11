LightWerks Announces Remotely Installed Collaboration Packages

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- LightWerks Communication Systems, Inc., a pioneer in the integration of cutting-edge communication technology, is introducing three innovations to the communication and collaboration marketplace nation-wide:1. LightWerks’ new All-In-One Collaboration Packages are designed for the most prevalent office-based room-types, including Huddle Spaces, Reception Areas, Medium Conference Rooms, Large Conference Rooms, and Boardrooms.2. The audio-visual industry’s first suite of Virtual Integration Services will, at launch, include Remote Consultation and Site Survey, Remote Installation Support, Remote Training, and Remote 24/7 Live Video Support. By partnering with customers’ own on-site personnel, and by leveraging the newest cloud-based communication services from Microsoft, Zoom, and others, LightWerks can now remotely deliver integration services that historically have only been available in person.3. By combining these two elements, LightWerks’ approach represents a break-through in the cost and speed of installing collaboration systems in conference rooms, classrooms, and medical facilities located ANYWHERE in the United States.You can find all these solutions and more at https://lightwerks.com/shop/ LightWerks suite of remote/virtual services include:SKU Description PriceVSS-1 Remote consultation and site survey with a technical expert via Teams or Zoom$399VIS-1 Remote installation support with Installation Technician via Teams or Zoom $499VTS-1 Remote Training with a credentialed teacher Via Teams or Zoom $399PCQR-1-1* 24/7 Live Video Support by AV Engineers via a Simple QR Code Scan – 1 Year $999* Requires a one-time $500 on-boarding fee for up to 10 rooms.LightWerks’ initial package offerings include:SKU Description Price60101 Reception/Digital Signage, Mid-Level Functionality $3,39960102 Reception/Digital Signage, Best Functionality $10,99960201-L Huddle Room/Small Conference Room for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $7,09960201-LB Huddle Room/Small Conference Room for BYOD Applications, Mid-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $7,89960201-N Huddle Room/Small Conference Room for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Neat-Centric $7,09960201-NB Huddle Room/Small Conference Room for BYOD Applications, Mid-Level Functionality, Neat-Centric $7,29960201-P Huddle Room/Small Conference Room for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Poly-Centric $7,19960201-PB Huddle Room/Small Conference Room for BYOD Applications, Mid-Level Functionality, Poly-Centric $7,59960301-L Medium-Size Conference Room for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $10,49960301-LB Medium-Size Conference Room for BYOD Applications, Mid-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $11,09960301-N Medium-Size Conference Room for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Neat-Centric $12,59960301-NB Medium-Size Conference Room for BYOD Applications, Mid-Level Functionality, Neat-Centric $13,69960301-P Medium-Size Conference Room for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Poly-Centric $8,99960301-PB Medium-Size Conference Room for BYOD Applications, Mid-Level Functionality, Poly-Centric $9,49960302-L Medium-Size Conference Room for BYOD, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Zoom Rooms, Best-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $32,59960302-P Medium-Size Conference Room for BYOD, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Zoom Rooms, Best-Level Functionality, Poly-Centric $37,79960900-N Cart-Based System for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Entry-Level Functionality, Neat-Centric $10,19960901-L Cart-Based System for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $13,29960902-L Cart-Based System for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Best-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $16,899With our new Remotely Installed Collaboration Packages, LightWerks is redefining the way businesses, schools, and medical institutions embrace advanced communication solutions.For inquiries or information, please contact our team at (888) 454-4489. To learn more about these innovative offerings, visit our website at https://lightwerks.com/product-category/assisted-packages/ About LightWerks Communication Systems:Founded in 1996, LightWerks Communication Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of state-of-the-art communication technology solutions for businesses, schools, and organizations. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, LightWerks empowers its clients with cutting-edge audio-visual and communication solutions to enhance productivity, engagement, and communication in their respective spaces. To discover how LightWerks can transform your communication experience, please visit https://www.lightwerks.com/