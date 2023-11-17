LightWerks Announces Remotely Installed Collaboration Packages
EINPresswire.com/ -- LightWerks Communication Systems, Inc., a pioneer in the integration of cutting-edge communication technology, is introducing three innovations to the communication and collaboration marketplace nation-wide:
1. LightWerks’ new All-In-One Collaboration Packages are designed for the most prevalent office-based room-types, including Huddle Spaces, Reception Areas, Medium Conference Rooms, Large Conference Rooms, and Boardrooms.
2. The audio-visual industry’s first suite of Virtual Integration Services will, at launch, include Remote Consultation and Site Survey, Remote Installation Support, Remote Training, and Remote 24/7 Live Video Support. By partnering with customers’ own on-site personnel, and by leveraging the newest cloud-based communication services from Microsoft, Zoom, and others, LightWerks can now remotely deliver integration services that historically have only been available in person.
3. By combining these two elements, LightWerks’ approach represents a break-through in the cost and speed of installing collaboration systems in conference rooms, classrooms, and medical facilities located ANYWHERE in the United States.
You can find all these solutions and more at https://lightwerks.com/shop/.
LightWerks suite of remote/virtual services include:
SKU Description Price
VSS-1 Remote consultation and site survey with a technical expert via Teams or Zoom$399
VIS-1 Remote installation support with Installation Technician via Teams or Zoom $499
VTS-1 Remote Training with a credentialed teacher Via Teams or Zoom $399
PCQR-1-1* 24/7 Live Video Support by AV Engineers via a Simple QR Code Scan – 1 Year $999
* Requires a one-time $500 on-boarding fee for up to 10 rooms.
LightWerks’ initial package offerings include:
SKU Description Price
60101 Reception/Digital Signage, Mid-Level Functionality $3,399
60102 Reception/Digital Signage, Best Functionality $10,999
60201-L Huddle Room/Small Conference Room for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $7,099
60201-LB Huddle Room/Small Conference Room for BYOD Applications, Mid-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $7,899
60201-N Huddle Room/Small Conference Room for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Neat-Centric $7,099
60201-NB Huddle Room/Small Conference Room for BYOD Applications, Mid-Level Functionality, Neat-Centric $7,299
60201-P Huddle Room/Small Conference Room for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Poly-Centric $7,199
60201-PB Huddle Room/Small Conference Room for BYOD Applications, Mid-Level Functionality, Poly-Centric $7,599
60301-L Medium-Size Conference Room for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $10,499
60301-LB Medium-Size Conference Room for BYOD Applications, Mid-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $11,099
60301-N Medium-Size Conference Room for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Neat-Centric $12,599
60301-NB Medium-Size Conference Room for BYOD Applications, Mid-Level Functionality, Neat-Centric $13,699
60301-P Medium-Size Conference Room for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Poly-Centric $8,999
60301-PB Medium-Size Conference Room for BYOD Applications, Mid-Level Functionality, Poly-Centric $9,499
60302-L Medium-Size Conference Room for BYOD, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Zoom Rooms, Best-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $32,599
60302-P Medium-Size Conference Room for BYOD, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Zoom Rooms, Best-Level Functionality, Poly-Centric $37,799
60900-N Cart-Based System for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Entry-Level Functionality, Neat-Centric $10,199
60901-L Cart-Based System for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Mid-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $13,299
60902-L Cart-Based System for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Best-Level Functionality, Logitech-Centric $16,899
With our new Remotely Installed Collaboration Packages, LightWerks is redefining the way businesses, schools, and medical institutions embrace advanced communication solutions.
For inquiries or information, please contact our team at (888) 454-4489. To learn more about these innovative offerings, visit our website at https://lightwerks.com/product-category/assisted-packages/.
About LightWerks Communication Systems:
Founded in 1996, LightWerks Communication Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of state-of-the-art communication technology solutions for businesses, schools, and organizations. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, LightWerks empowers its clients with cutting-edge audio-visual and communication solutions to enhance productivity, engagement, and communication in their respective spaces. To discover how LightWerks can transform your communication experience, please visit https://www.lightwerks.com/.
David Riberi
