GatherMed Champions CMS 2024 Final Rule, Enhancing Remote Monitoring Access for FQHCs and RHCs

GatherMed aligns with CMS 2024 Rule, expanding remote monitoring in healthcare for FQHCs and RHCs

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GatherMed is at the forefront of embracing the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2024 Final Rule. This groundbreaking regulation includes the integration of Remote Physiologic Monitoring (RPM) and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) into the general care management HCPCS code G0511, specifically for services provided by Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs).

This significant update by CMS is a testament to the evolving landscape of healthcare, recognizing the essential role of technology in enhancing patient care, especially in rural and underserved communities. GatherMed, with Brett Landrum at the helm, has been a proactive partner to FQHCs, offering affordable and innovative remote monitoring solutions that are now more crucial than ever.

"Our mission at GatherMed has always been to democratize healthcare technology, making it accessible and affordable for all, particularly for those in underserved areas," said Brett Landrum, CEO of GatherMed. "The CMS 2024 Final Rule aligns perfectly with our vision. It's a game-changer for FQHCs and RHCs, and we are fully equipped and excited to support these health centers in implementing RPM and RTM services."

GatherMed's solutions are designed to empower healthcare providers with real-time physiological data, enabling them to make informed decisions and manage patient care proactively. By offering these advanced services at affordable rates, GatherMed is breaking down barriers, ensuring that FQHCs and RHCs can serve their communities more effectively.

The inclusion of RPM and RTM in HCPCS code G0511 is a significant acknowledgment of the value these services bring to patient care. It highlights the importance of real-time data in managing chronic conditions, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. GatherMed's user-friendly technology ensures that healthcare providers and patients can easily benefit from these advanced monitoring capabilities.

"We are ready to lead the charge in this new era of healthcare," Brett Landrum added. "Our team is committed to providing continuous support to FQHCs and RHCs, ensuring they have the tools and technology to provide exceptional patient care."

For more information about GatherMed's services and our role in supporting FQHCs and RHCs in light of the CMS 2024 Final Rule, please visit www.gathermed.com or contact brett@gathermed.com.

About GatherMed

Led by CEO Brett Landrum, GatherMed is a pioneering provider of remote patient monitoring solutions, dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency. Our commitment to innovation and accessibility positions us as a leader in healthcare technology, especially in community-based health services.