Tatyana Golikova: Russia decides to join the International Institute for Central Asian Studies

The Government has made a decision that Russia will join the International Institute for Central Asian Studies, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced at the St Petersburg International Cultural Forum.

“I am particularly happy to announce, in this hall and at this forum, that the Government has decided that Russia will join the International Institute for Central Asian Studies, the largest intergovernmental organisation specialising in the historical and cultural development of Central Asia,” Tatyana Golikova said.

The institute was established in 1995 and currently has 11 member states.

“We hope that our country’s participation in the activities of the International Institute for Central Asian Studies will help strengthen our cooperation with the CIS, the SCO countries and others, and that the institute will become a new platform for joint projects as well as practical initiatives for members of the cultural, scientific and educational communities of our countries,” the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

