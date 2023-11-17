Portal and File & Serve (eFiling) Training Available for Attorneys and Judicial Partners in eCourts Track 3 Counties

In anticipation of eCourts launching in Track 3 (12 counties) in February 2024, the NCAOC has scheduled Portal training sessions and File & Serve (eFiling) training sessions for attorneys and judicial partners. Track 3 counties include Beaufort, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Martin, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, and Washington counties. Learn more about eCourts.
File & Serve (eFiling) Training Sessions
eFiling allows attorneys, judicial partners, and other members of the public to file documents electronically through a single, secure, centralized online location. Attorneys filing cases in eCourts counties are required to do so via File & Serve.
Training sessions will be offered both virtually and in-person for attorneys and judicial partners (probation officers, hospital filers, Guardian ad Litem, DSS, JSS, and DV Victim Services). On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. eFiling sessions are tailored to either civil or criminal types of filings, though any attorney or judicial partner may attend any session. The training sessions are scheduled as follows and approved for CLE credit:
Portal allows attorneys, judicial partners, and other members of the public to access case information online. On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. Virtual training sessions are scheduled as follows:
