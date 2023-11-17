Portal and File & Serve (eFiling) Training Available for Attorneys and Judicial Partners in eCourts Track 3 Counties

In anticipation of eCourts launching in Track 3 (12 counties) in February 2024, the NCAOC has scheduled Portal training sessions and File & Serve (eFiling) training sessions for attorneys and judicial partners. Track 3 counties include Beaufort, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Martin, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, and Washington counties. Learn more about eCourts.

File & Serve (eFiling) Training Sessions

eFiling allows attorneys, judicial partners, and other members of the public to file documents electronically through a single, secure, centralized online location. Attorneys filing cases in eCourts counties are required to do so via File & Serve.

Training sessions will be offered both virtually and in-person for attorneys and judicial partners (probation officers, hospital filers, Guardian ad Litem, DSS, JSS, and DV Victim Services). On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. eFiling sessions are tailored to either civil or criminal types of filings, though any attorney or judicial partner may attend any session. The training sessions are scheduled as follows and approved for CLE credit:

REGISTER for a File & Serve session

Civil Attorneys and Judicial Partners (including Hospital Filers, Guardian ad Litem, DSS, JSS, and DV Victim Services) Criminal Attorneys and Judicial Partners (including Probation Officers) Virtual December 4, 2023 - AM session (Civil Bar)

December 6, 2023 - AM session (Civil External Partners) PM session (Civil Bar)

December 8, 2023 - AM session (Civil Hospital Filers)

December 12, 2023 - PM session (Civil Bar)

December 13, 2023 - AM session (Civil Bar)

December 14, 2023 - AM session (Civil External Partners) PM session (Civil Hospital Filers)

December 18, 2023 - PM session (Civil Bar)

December 21, 2023 - AM session (Civil Bar)

January 8, 2024 - PM session (Civil Hospital Filers)

January 10, 2024 - AM session (Civil Bar) PM session (Civil External Partners)

January 11, 2024 - PM session (Civil Bar) Virtual December 4, 2023 - PM session (Criminal Bar)

December 8, 2023 - PM session (Criminal External Partners)

December 12, 2023 - AM session (Criminal Bar)

December 13, 2023 - PM session (Criminal External Partners)

December 18, 2023 - AM session (Criminal Bar)

December 21, 2023 - PM session (Criminal Bar)

January 8, 2024 - AM session (Criminal External Partners)

January 11, 2024 - AM session (Criminal Bar) In-Person

Location TBD January 3, 2024 - Dare PM session (Civil Bar)

January 4, 2024 - Beaufort AM session (Civil Bar)

January 17, 2024 - Beaufort AM session (Civil Bar)

January 18, 2024 - Dare AM session (Civil Bar)

January 19, 2024 - Beaufort AM session (Civil External Partners) Dare AM session (Civil Hospital Filers) Dare PM session (Civil External Partners)

January 23, 2024 - Dare AM session (Civil Bar) Beaufort PM session (Civil Bar)

January 24, 2024 - Beaufort AM session (Civil Bar) Dare PM session (Civil Bar)

January 25, 2024 - Dare AM session (Civil External Partners) Beaufort PM session (Civil External Partners)

January 26, 2024 - Beaufort AM session (Civil Hospital Filers) Dare AM session (Civil Bar) Beaufort PM session (Civil Bar)

In-Person

Location TBD January 3, 2024 - Beaufort PM session (Criminal Bar)

January 4, 2024 - Dare AM session (Criminal Bar)

January 17, 2024 - Beaufort PM session (Criminal Bar)

January 18, 2024 - Dare PM session (Criminal Bar)

January 19, 2024 - Beaufort PM session (Criminal External Partners)

January 23, 2024 - Beaufort AM session (Criminal Bar) Dare PM session (Criminal Bar)

January 24, 2024 - Dare AM session (Criminal Bar) Beaufort PM session (Criminal Bar)

January 25, 2024 - Beaufort AM session (Criminal External Partners) Dare PM session (Criminal External Partners)

January 26, 2024 - Dare PM session (Criminal External Partners)



Portal Training Sessions

Portal allows attorneys, judicial partners, and other members of the public to access case information online. On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. Virtual training sessions are scheduled as follows:

Monday, December 18, 2023 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 - 9:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - 9:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 11, 2024 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 - 9:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 18, 2024 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Monday, January 22, 2024 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Friday, January 26, 2024 - 9:00 - 10:00 a.m.

REGISTER for a Portal session

Note: Some users will use public access and should review materials provided online at NCcourts.gov/eCourts. If you need further assistance, please contact eCourts@nccourts.org.