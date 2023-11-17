MPT Series Maryland Farm & Harvest visits Frederick, Prince George’s counties and Baltimore City during November 21 episode

November 17, 2023

New “Farm to Skillet” segment features Ekiben chef Steve Chu

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 14, 2023)– Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its 11th season, will feature farms and locations in Frederick and Prince George’s counties and Baltimore City during an episode premiering on Tuesday, November 21. A preview of the episode can be found on MPT’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/watch?v=Qmlun2ndQgA.

Maryland Farm & Harvest airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream. Following their broadcast premiere, episodes are also available to view on demand using MPT’s online video player and the PBS App. Encore broadcasts air on MPT-HD on Thursdays at 11 p.m. and on Sundays at 6 a.m. Episodes also air on MPT2/Create® on Fridays at 7:30 p.m.

The popular weekly series takes viewers on a journey across the Free State, telling engaging and enlightening stories about the farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the state’s number one commercial industry.

With introductions filmed at Deep Run Farms in Westminster (Carroll County), the November 21 episode features the following segments:

Moo Cow Creamery (Frederick County)- Although the outlook for small dairy operations can seem bleak, the Moser family of Moo Cow Creamery at Walnut Ridge Farm in Middletown is devoted to keeping the milk flowing. By incorporating value-added products such as cheese, butter, and ice cream and using cows that produce A2 milk – a variation some people find easier to digest – the family is able to keep the business going and sell milk products to customers who thought they were done with dairy.

Deep Roots Farm (Prince George’s County)- After pivoting from accounting to farming, Ann “Farmer Gale” Sutton purchased a 50-plus-acre plot of land in Upper Marlboro in 2019. Despite the onset of COVID-19 and discovery that her newly purchased fields were deficient in the nutrients needed to grow produce, she’s been able to regenerate her farm’s soil and today operates a successful farming business while transforming an old barn on the property into a center for agricultural education.

Farm to Skillet: Chef Steve Chu, Fells Point Farmers Market (Baltimore City-. Chef Steve Chu, co-founder of Ekiben , leads viewers through the Fells Point Farmers Market , where he finds beef from Albright Farms , vegetables from Hillside Meadows Farms , seafood from Coastal Canyon Seafood , and other fresh produce from local growers. With ingredients in tow, he travels to Ekiben’s newest location in South Baltimore to prepare Surf and Turf Lo Mein, combining flavors of China and Baltimore to make what Chu calls “the most Maryland thing ever.” The recipe will be available for viewers to try for themselves at mpt.org/farm .

Nearly 16 million viewers have watched Maryland Farm & Harvest on MPT since the series’ debut in 2013. The series has traveled to nearly 450 farms, fisheries, and other agriculture-related locations during its first 10 seasons, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C.

Past episodes can be viewed at video.mpt.tv/show/maryland-farm-harvest/, while episode segments are available on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/MarylandFarmHarvest/featured. Engage with the show on social media @MarylandFarmHarvest on Facebook and @mdfarmtv on Instagram.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is MPT’s co-production partner for Maryland Farm & Harvest. Major funding is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board.

Additional funding is provided by Maryland’s Best; a grant from the Rural Maryland Council Agriculture Education and Rural Development Fund; Maryland Agricultural Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (Marbidco); a grant from the Maryland Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Program; Farm Credit; Maryland Soybean Board; Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts; Wegmans Food Markets; Maryland Nursery, Landscape & Greenhouse Association; Maryland Farm Bureau; The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment; and a contribution made by the Citizens of Baltimore County. Other support comes from the Mar-Del Watermelon Association and Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation.

###

