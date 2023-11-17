Submit Release
Celebrating Harvest Gratitude Day

In celebration of Harvest Gratitude Day on November 16, Utah Farm to Fork and the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) hosted an online learning event for middle and high school students to learn about the importance of agriculture and where their food comes from.

During this event, over 1,000 students heard from Utah’s farmers, ranchers, and producers and even got a virtual tour of their operations. Featuring:

  • Commissioner Craig Buttars, Utah Department of Agriculture and Food
  • Mike Mower, Senior Advisory on Community Outreach, Utah Governor’s Office
  • Brittney Cummins, Senior Advisor for Education, Utah Governor’s Office
  • Kent Pyne, Pyne Farms (Santaquin, UT)
  • Matt Hess, Hess Dairy Farm (Garland, UT)
  • Ron and Anita Murphy, R&A Hydroponics (West Jordan, UT)

Thank you to everyone who tuned in and participated. Events like these remind us how lucky we are to support Utah Agriculture and honor the hard-working farmers and ranchers who put food on our tables.

Watch the full recorded presentation, by clicking here.

